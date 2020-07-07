CHARLOTTE COUNTY — Hiccup is a very handsome, 1 year old male cat who is waiting patiently to meet his new family at the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte. He is very affectionate and playful. He loves to give hugs and kisses but would be best suited as an only pet.
Eliza is a 3-year-old, large mixed breed. She is very sweet and gentle. She came to the shelter in April as part of a large hoarding case. She has recently been in a foster home and is doing great but would prefer a permanent home with a loving family. She is housebroken and walks well on a leash.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St. in Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
