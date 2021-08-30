Gabriel Paula, who works in Port Charlotte, fills up at the Marathon gas station across from the Publix at the Port Charlotte Crossing mall. Gas prices could jump due to Hurricane Ida’s effect on refineries.
Higher gasoline prices are expected in the wake of Hurricane Ida, according to AAA auto club.
“Drivers will almost assuredly see gas prices rise this week, because of Hurricane Ida’s effects on the Gulf Coast,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.
He said more than 95% of Gulf Coast oil production remains shuttered.
Ida’s forecast track included nine refineries, which produced 24% of Gulf Coast refining capacity. Four were shut down before the storm, and another reduced operations, according to AAA.
Furthermore, more than 90% of offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico were shut down and evacuated before the storm. They account for 15% of U.S. oil production.
Jenkins said Oil Price Information Service reported Ida likely took about 13% of total U.S. refining capacity offline. He said this includes the nine Gulf Coast refineries producing nearly 2.4 million barrels per day.
“Based on overnight movement in the futures market, a 10-20 cent jump at the pump is not out of the question,” said Jenkins.
On Monday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $2.95 per gallon, but the Punta Gorda metro market continued to have the lowest gasoline prices at $2.80.
But as the day wore on, prices began to slip, and Gas Buddy by early afternoon showed some stations in Port Charlotte selling regular unleaded for $2.69 per gallon.
Punta Gorda had slightly higher prices, ranging from $2.71 to $2.84 per gallon.
The highest average price in Florida for gasoline this year was on Aug. 5, when regular was $3.03 per gallon.
Jenkins said a Category 4 storm could mean “three-plus weeks before refineries are back to normal operations, while offshore production is more likely to resume this week.”
Most of Florida’s gasoline sails into its ports from refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on waterborne vessels. AAA says it is possible some fuel shipments will be interrupted or delayed because of the storm. However, the state can also bid on shipments from other countries.
State leaders are reportedly filing for a waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency to begin selling winter blend gasoline now. Normally its sale is restricted until Sept. 15, but if allowed this would enable retailers to bring in both summer and winter blends, increasing access to gasoline at a time when supplies could tighten.
“Where gas prices go from here will depend on the extent of the damage and how long it will take for fuel production and transportation lines to return to normal,” Jenkins said.
