Charlotte County, in partnership with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, will be holding a Rays spring training hiring event Friday.
The event is from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Hiring will be for game day positions that include fan hosts, parking attendants, game entertainment and production, and concessions.
Interviews and paperwork processing will be on site.
You can enter through the home plate gate to apply.
For information, contact Mark Houston at 727-825-3256 or mhouston@raysbaseball.com.
