Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda was named after Albert Gilchrist, Florida’s 20th governor who served from 1909 to 1913.
Teddy Ehmann, a local historian and president of the Charlotte County Florida Historical Society, says it should be renamed in honor of the Calusa tribe. In the midst of international controversy over racist statues and monuments, Ehmann wrote a letter to the Punta Gorda City Council urging the change. He also asked the city to strip Gilchrist’s name from one of the U.S. 41 bridges. The Sun sat down with Ehmann to learn why.
Why do you think Gilchrist Park shouldn’t be named after Albert Gilchrist?
If you go through the county and Punta Gorda, there’s no mention of the Calusa Indians. That is unforgivable.
My interest is not so much to discredit Gilchrist. Punta Gorda is named after the point where the park is and it has so much important history. People around the world celebrate the Calusa, and Punta Gorda can’t even give it a park. Can’t name a school, can’t name a street, can’t name a business.
In your letter to Punta Gorda City Council, you call Gilchrist a Southern racist. Can you explain that?
He grew up in the South, in Georgia. It came with the territory in so many ways. But what made it so obvious, at least to me, was the situation where he had a chance.
It was 1913, and we had what probably one of the most egregious new forms of slavery — the convict leasing system. It had been in play in Florida since around the 1900s. When slavery was abolished in Florida, they had a real labor shortage. They devised this system where basically they entrapped people. If you had the slightest infraction, you were arrested as a Black man.
Once you were in the system, then you became forced labor. They made money off of this.
We’re not dealing with people who had serious charges against them; they were basically targeting Black men. It was really egregious, as I said, and in 1930, the entire legislature voted and they created a bill to finally abolish it.
It hit Gilchrist’s desk and he vetoed it.
It took 10 more years, 10 more horrible years to finally get it abolished in the state of Florida.
When Gilchrist vetoed that bill, were there records of him explaining why he did?
I believe there is a mention about the economy. At that time, for instance, Tamiami Trail was underway, and they used the convict leasing system to build it. That was quite an enterprise going all the way down to the Everglades. He was just being practical and he always had; he always favored the business interest.
Are there any other examples you can point to that would reinforce this idea of who Gilchrist was, especially as a governor?
He flunked out of West Point. His whole ambition as a child was to become a general in the army. He ended up taking a job as one of the first surveyors. That’s how Albert Gilchrist came to the city of Punta Gorda in the early 1880s. He immediately decided to reinvent his life. At that time, land was cheap and he got into the real estate business and ended up very wealthy land-wise.
When they had the first election for the city officials of Punta Gorda, he didn’t get the vote. Before that, he was writing letters in the Palatka newspaper, one of the only papers at that time. He was writing these glowing things, because he was trying to attract people to buy land in Punta Gorda. When he didn’t get the vote, he wrote letters slamming how backward and how awful Punta Gorda was. So that’s the kind of guy he was when he didn’t get what he wanted.
You said there’s no mention of the Calusa in Charlotte County. Do you think this is malicious?
There’s a lot of bias towards Native Americans in Florida. Big time. I can’t believe it still exists, I’m appalled by it. You can tell by the obvious avoidance, non-inclusion. It’s not mentioned, not memorializing. This is blatant.
Would you say that the history of Charlotte County is white washed?
Oh, yeah. All of Florida. Definitely. The history of Charlotte County is fluffy and in many ways, silly.
You mentioned the fountain of youth. In Gilchrist Park, there’s the Ponce De Leon statue.
He was a person of his times. But again, I don’t know why we would celebrate him. Why would we celebrate the Spanish over the native people?
It’s white superiority, Western Civilization superiority.
The Calusa were here for 25 continuous centuries. That doesn’t mean a lot to many people, but if you study prehistory, that’s almost a landmark number.
Very few, even some of the most incredible societies that you can study about ever made it 25 continuous centuries. So they did something, and they did it as hunter gatherers; they didn’t even have agriculture. As a deliberate choice, they succeeded like that. That’s why they’re celebrated.
In only a few years, thanks to De Soto, who had no respect for them, murdered them. They deliberately gave them diseases and that’s why there are no Calusa left. There’s none; they were decimated.
All the Europeans brought that in and it’s just an unfortunate fact of life. I don’t want to bash Columbus, De Soto or any of those people. But at the same point, De Soto was nothing compared to the Calusa.
If the city government listened, what would you want the park to be named?
I would prefer it to be named in honor of the Calusa Indians.
