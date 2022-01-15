PORT CHARLOTTE — If you're a World War II combat veteran, Rishi Sharma wants to talk when he visits Charlotte County starting Monday.
Sharma has been compiling videos with veterans for the last five years. He shares the stories on YouTube and with educators, schools and universities so the country won't forget the horrors of war — and sacrifices veterans from the greatest generation made, he said.
Sharma, 24, started interviewing combat veterans while in high school in California, he told The Daily Sun in a recent interview.
He was in Arizona, in the midst of a cross-country trip interviewing veterans. One of his stops will be in Port Charlotte beginning Monday.
He said he will stay as long as he has veterans to interview.
The founder of a nonprofit organization, Remember WWII (www.rememberww2.org), Sharma became fascinated with the valor of the World War II generation — some barely out of their teens, who signed up to fight for freedom.
"I read Stephen E. Ambrose's 'Citizen Soldiers: The U.S. Army from the Normandy Beaches to the Bulge to the Surrender of Germany' while I was in high school," Sharma said.
Ambrose's books inspired him and set him on his quest. He said he felt driven to meet some of the men and interview them for posterity.
The journey gathering their stories isn't tough, Sharma said.
"It was really easy to find their phone numbers," he said.
In the early days while a high school student, he would visit veterans in assisted living facilities.
"I would ride my bike to local retirement homes and was introduced to veterans," he said.
After about two dozen shared their stories with him, the national media took notice and began to interview Sharma.
They reported on the teen, too young to drive, who rode his bicycle to memorialize World War II veterans. Sharma's story appeared in national magazines, on news programs, and on nightly news broadcasts.
While still in high school, Sharma decided to dedicate his life to sharing the veterans' tales of valor with the world, he said. Following graduation he didn't go on to college but instead found ways to raise money to pay for equipment to record their stories, make DVDs of the interviews to give as keepsakes — and eventually — to hire others to conduct interviews so that he could tell many more stories.
"To date, I have interviewed just over 1,100 WWII veterans on camera and we now have a team of oral historians across the world," he said.
In the beginning, a GoFundMe account helped to pay for Sharma's initial travel expenses.
"I've been on the road since 2016, and I lived out of my car the first year and a half," he said.
Now 24, Sharma has traveled across 45 states, and to the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand "on a mission to film interview all the WWII veterans of the Allied countries," he said.
To this day, Sharma sometimes does sleep in his car.
"Hotels are expensive - some are $149 a night," he laughed. "But I do sometimes stay in Airbnbs."
But the GoFundMe money "is now gone," he said. To find away to afford continue doing his interviews, he founded Remember WWII and started a YouTube channel which soon became popular. There are some 2 million people who watch his channel — https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRikw4uCjS8ck3O9Mj-N35Q.
Now, he is "totally reliant on YouTube income — it's a 55/45 split; we get 55% and they get 45%," and private donations.
The veterans are given copies of the interviews, and they are also shared with schools and universities "so that the students can learn about the reality of war from those who survived it," Sharma said.
Sharma has nothing but praise for who he calls "the greatest generation," as in the title of Tom Brokaw's book of the same name.
"World War II vets don't lie; every day of their lives was spent helping others," he said.
Extolling the World War II vets, Sharma said many grew up affected by the Great Depression.
"They quit their jobs to help their families," he said.
Then, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, "they were pulled into the conflict overseas."
Sharma said many veterans began life as peace-loving, gentle people. But duty beckoned, and they did what they had to do, he said.
"They built up our present-day suburban society; they put a man on the moon; and after the war they became an army of volunteers," he said. Many of our present organizations dedicated to service — the Lions, 4-H, Rotary, Elks, and others were largely populated by the World War II generation ... They put others before themselves; they had some great ethos," he said.
He speaks of their character often.
"It is so important to get these men on camera; they have a moral compass unparalleled to any other generation."
Sharma asked those wanting to be interviewed to email him at info@rememberww2.org or call him at 202-315-8743.
He said he realizes some WWII vets do not use a computer, but that's OK, too, as he'll readily answer his calls.
"A pilot told me that he could fly a plane blindfolded, but he couldn't turn on a computer," Sharma laughed.
He also wants would-be interviewees to know that he's been "fully vaxxed and I wear face masks for the interviews.
"I take their health seriously," he said.
