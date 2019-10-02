PORT CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash in Connecticut put one of eight flyable B-17 bomber airplanes out of commission for next year’s Wings of Freedom tour.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley Airport,” said Hunter Chaney, the director of marketing for the Collings Foundation.
The tour, which is hosted by the Collings Foundation, makes one of it’s 110 U.S. stops in Venice every year. In February, the foundation held it’s 33rd annual tour, showcasing the now fallen B-17, as well as a B-24 Liberator and a P-51 Mustang.
Attendees had the chance of flying in the B-17 for 30 minutes during this year’s tour for $450 per person. The tour took place Jan. 31 and went to Feb. 3 at the Venice Municipal Airport.
The tour also visited the Punta Gorda Airport in February 2017, according to a 2017 press release. Three local veterans participated in the tour flying from the Naples Municipal Airport to PGD.
The foundation is still working with officials to determine the cause of the crash, Chaney said.
The Wings of Freedom Tour is scheduled to visit Venice again in February.
