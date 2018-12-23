Charlotte and Sarasota County government offices and facilities will follow these schedules Tuesday for the Christmas holiday, as well as on Jan. 1 for the New Year’s Day holiday:
• Charlotte County Government Business Offices, including Murdock Administration Center – Closed.
• Sarasota County government offices, including property appraiser, supervisor of elections and tax collector are closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.
• City of North Port offices will be closed Dec. 24-25.
• Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office – Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com or call 1-800-652-6090.
• Sarasota County Area Transit service suspended today and Jan. 1. Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule.
• Visit Sarasota County is closed today.
• The Utilities Department customer service will be closed. Bills can be paid using electronic billing which can be found at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
• Garbage Collection in Charlotte County – No collection service Tuesday, Dec. 25. Make-up service for Tuesday will occur Wednesday, Dec. 26. Make-up service for Wednesday will occur Thursday, Dec. 27. Make-up service for Thursday will occur Friday, Dec. 28. Make up service for Friday will occur Saturday, Dec. 29. Curbside collection will occur as scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• City of North Port Garbage Collection - No collection service today. Make-up service will be a day delayed (Tuesdays will be picked up Wednesday; Wednesday will be picked up Thursday, etc.)
• Sarasota County Garbage Collection - No collection service today. Make-up service will be a day delayed.
• City of Punta Gorda Garbage Collection — Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Dec. 25 will be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 26. Residential services normally handled on Dec. 26 will be collected on Dec. 27. Residential services normally handled on Tuesday, Jan. 1 will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Residential services normally handled on Wednesday, Jan. 2 will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 3. Tuesday commercial collections: Commercial customers normally serviced on Tuesdays will have their trash collected on Wednesdays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. For the disposal of real Christmas trees, place tree at the curb for collection on yardwaste day. All decorations and lights should be removed before placing the tree out for collection. Artificial trees will be collected with regular household trash day.
• The Charlotte County and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Administrative and District Offices will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday. The offices will reopen on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at normal scheduled hours.
• Charlotte County Jail visitation hours will be normal on Christmas Eve, and extended on Christmas Day (6 a.m.-6 p.m.)
• Transfer Stations (both West Charlotte and Mid-County) – Closed Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.
• Zemel Road Landfill – Closed Dec. 25.
• Sarasota County chemical collection center at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 S. Jackson Road and the Re-Uz-It Shop will be closed today and Jan. 1.
• Citizen's Convenience Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, is closed today and Jan. 1.
• Charlotte County Transit – Closed.
• All Human Services Offices – Closed.
• Community Services Administration Offices – Closed.
• Charlotte County Library Administration and History Services Offices – Closed.
• Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood Libraries – Closed.
• North Port Public Library - Closed.
• Shannon Staub Public Library, North Port - Closed.
• Mid-County Regional Library – Closed.
• Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park – Open.
• Berlin Rotary Skate Park – Closed.
• Ann Dever Regional Park Pool – Open Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Closed Jan. 1.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool – Closed.
• South County Regional Park Pool – Closed.
• South County Regional Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range - Closed.
• Sarasota County recreational centers - Closed.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center – Open Dec. 24. Closed Dec. 25. Closed Jan. 1.
• Harold Avenue Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center – Closed.
• Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center Offices – Closed.
• Charlotte Sports Park county offices – Closed.
• Fire/EMS Headquarters will be closed – All other stations will be open.
