Ten years ago, the idea of a drag queen bingo show in Charlotte County was discussed, but never really considered.
“We’re a pretty conservative county,” said Sherrie Moody, executive director of the Charlotte Players Theater Company.
A Dec. 7 drag queen show at Langdon Playhouse near the Port Charlotte Town Center put any concerns to rest.
An enthusiastic audience took in the musical numbers, jokes, stunning costumes and prizes, during a different form of entertainment in the area.
Two queens, Bianca L’Amour, 39, and Tatiana Mendez, 26, took the stage and showcased their own talents.
Bianca said she “is a singer by trade” and not at the same caliber as Tatiana when it comes to choreographed movement.
Tatiania is the dancer of the two, and her skill showed during her solo debut in the performance in which she dances along to the Marilyn Manson rendition of “This is Halloween” from the film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
“I don’t like performing Christmas songs because they bore me,” said Tatiana.
Therefore, she felt the need to mix it up. Her favorite part of preparing for the show was making the music.
“We always make our own music, and it’s all original,” said Tatiana.
Moody said “we have hired outside our community for shows like this before, and we decided that we could do it ourselves, because we have so many talented people.”
Moody was most excited for the first drag bingo performance by performers within the community. She said shows are planned Jan. 15, and Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 — each with holiday themes.
As the executive director of the Charlotte Players theater Company, she is involved from the very beginning to the very end. She takes on scheduling and advertising, just to name a few of her duties.
Moody said attitudes have started to change and “we’re doing shows now that we talked about 10 years ago and thought ‘we’re not doing that.’”
Patrons have received the show with enthusiasm and excitement.
Jay Terrance, a self-proclaimed theater buff, came out to the show due to his previous experience with drag performances to “see how (the Charlotte Players) does it differently.”
His sister, Cathy Pecoraro, said she came because she was curious to “see what it’s about.”
Moody looks forward to future performances.
“We’ve seen our audience change over the last 10 years pretty drastically, not necessarily by age but mental attitude,” she said.
For more information on the Charlotte Players visit: www.charlotteplayers.org/events/.
