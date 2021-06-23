Baseball fan Jakobe "Kobe" Washington has hit a home run, so to speak, as he beat leukemia, his mother has confirmed.
"My son is cancer-free, leukemia-free, and 100% donor," said mom Imeria Price, who went on to explain that his donor's cells have completely taken over his body, and his old cells have now been replaced.
Diagnosed last August with T-lymphoblastic leukemia, Washington has been in and out of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg.
Before his diagnosis, which was detected after he began showing symptoms like fatigue, he was an avid baseball fan. Kobe played on a Little League team and was a right-fielder and pitcher for the Kangaroo Court Baseball Club, a Tampa Bay-based travel ball organization.
After chemotherapy treatments failed to destroy all of Kobe's leukemia cells, doctors in December told his parents, Price and Jordan Washington, that a bone marrow transplant, also called a stem cell transplant, would be the only hope Kobe had for survival.
The family connected with the Be The Match registry, and numerous bone marrow drive-ins were held throughout Florida and the nation.
After news broke that a match was needed to save Kobe's life, thousands of people had their cheeks swabbed.
The problem was, an ideal match would be from a person of Kobe's genetic background — African American — and the registry, which manages the largest and most diverse marrow registry in the world, has a smaller percentage of members who identify as Black or African American.
Running out of time, Jordan Washington, who was only a 50% match, donated his bone marrow; the procedure was done on March 17.
"They took 600 ML of bone marrow," Price said. She said as soon as her husband's bone marrow was removed, it was taken to her son in his operating room.
Then the wait began. Price said she didn't want to announce the good news until three biopsies, over a period of 100 days, came back leukemia-free. After that, Kobe would be on his path to good health.
When reached at home, Kobe said, "I'm feeling good." He said the "first thing I did was play with my brother and sister."
His siblings are Kailyn, 5, and Kaison, 2.
He said he also "went swimming and I rode a Hoverboard."
He was also looking forward to his 9th birthday, which is July 20.
"We're planning a big birthday party for Kobe on July 10 at Laishley Park," Price said.
On Wednesday she was arranging it with city officials.
When asked what he wanted for his birthday, Kobe said, "a new Hoverboard, and a small shed for my engineering stuff and gaming."
His hobbies, beside baseball, are building robots and LEGO projects. He said he plans to be an aerospace engineer someday.
When told he would perhaps become a famous aerospace engineer, Kobe answered, "No doubt that I will."
Price said now that Kobe is once again healthy ("He's been running all over the place") he will be able to enter the fourth grade at Sallie Jones Elementary School, where he's been in gifted classes ever since he entered school.
Now, the only challenge facing the family is trying to figure out how to pay for their hefty medical expenses and loss of work during Kobe's months-long illness.
Price had to suspend her nursing classes; she will soon reenter nursing school to get her RN degree. And Kobe's father, who donated his bone marrow, had to live in St. Petersburg, along with Price, for several months. Neither parent was able to work during that duration.
If you would like to help Kobe and his family, there are a couple of ways. To send a birthday gift to Kobe, go to Amazon.com's wish list section and look for "Fight Kobe." To help the family financially, go to Kobe's GoFundMe page at:
