As the summer starts to wind down, everything is getting a little slower.
Sales are slowing down, nothing is selling for too much or too little, and the market is still leaning towards the seller, according to the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors' June report.
Here's what else you need to know about the real estate market:
Single-Family Homes
Sales are slowing down
June sales are dipping, which is typical for this time of year.
For 2018, 392 single-family homes were sold, a 3% decrease from June 2018. However, this isn't anything to worry about, as June kicked off the slower season for selling homes last year, too.
May was the peak for home sales in 2019 at 445 sales.
The price is getting lower
The median sale price for a single-family home for June was $219,748. This is $7,700 less than the peak sale price this year so far, which occurred in March.
It's still a seller's market
The month closed off with 3.8 months supply of inventory, still in the area of a seller's market.
A balanced market would be 6 months of inventory, according to Afra Newell, the association's president, which we are far from.
Condos/Townhomes
Sales are significantly down
But don't worry. The condo and townhome sales from the past few months have been extremely fruitful.
There were 62 sales in June, meanwhile May had 105 sales and April was the peak month of the year at 113 sales.
However, these 62 sales are still 18 fewer sales than June 2018.
"The fast growth of the last few months probably supplied the need for a while," Newell said, contributing to the sales slowing down.
The value has steady growth
The median sale price for a condo or townhome in June was $145,000, a 2.7% growth from this time last year.
"They are holding their value," Newell said.
It's still a seller's market
In June, the months' supply of inventory was 4.1, growing by 7.9% since this time last year.
Condos and townhomes are moving towards a balanced market of 6 months supply of inventory, but we still have a long way to go.
