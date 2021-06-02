Recent real estate data shows many sellers in Southwest Florida are getting full listing price - and sometimes more.
The median percentage of the original listing price in April was 100% for single-family houses and 98.2% for condos and townhouses, reflecting a robust sellers' market.
In April, 648 single-family houses were sold, for a 70.1% increase over April 2020, when there were 381 closed sales.
The situation was the same for townhouses and condos; there were 192 closed sales compared with 83 in April last year - a 131.3% increase.
Bill Dryburgh, who heads the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto association, called the recent real estate activity "mind-boggling."
"For almost every home for sale, there are multiple bidders," he said.
The exception are homes "in the $1.5-2 million range."
"That market is thin, but (those) buyers are very particular," Dryburgh said.
For most home sellers and buyers, prices are under $1 million, but they climbed in April.
The average sale price of single-family homes in Charlotte County fro April was $401,377 compared with $364,573 in March. In April 2020, the average sale price was $278,136. This represents a 44.3% increase from April of last year.
Townhouses and condos saw similar gains. In April the average sale price was $259,492 compared with $256,508 in March. In April 2020, the average sale price was $213,735. This April's average sale price was up 21.4% from a year ago.
Helping to drive up prices is lower inventory for houses, townhouses and condos.
There was a 1.1-month supply of inventory for single-family houses April, compared with a 4-month supply in April last year.
There was only a 0.9-month supply of inventory for townhouses and condos in April, down significantly from a 5.5-month supply the same time last year.
For those who sold their homes, they had less time to vacate. The median time to sale — from the time the contract is signed to the time the house is sold — was just 57 days in April. Condo and townhouse sellers faced the same time frame last month: 57 days.
In an earlier interview, Dryburgh said sellers should know where they've moving, especially in this area, as inventory is so low.
He said buyers can't be choosy about which home they'll purchase next. He also said since there are multiple parties sometimes bidding on the same home, a counter-offer for less than the listing price will probably be rejected.
More buyers in April paid cash for their homes, compared with buyers in March, and in April last year, he noted.
Southwest Florida isn't unique; many parts of the nation have seen skyrocketing real estate prices and sales. Analysts in various media have attributed this to more people working from home, escaping cities during the pandemic to own homes in the suburbs, and to those taking early retirement. Many of the latter have chosen to move to Florida.
A story on 247wallst.com shows in late April, the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which comprises all of Charlotte County, had the 38th lowest rate of COVID-19 cases of all 383 metro areas with available data.
Dryburgh said that could account for the number of people making the exodus to Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Keith Farlow, a restaurateur who owns Farlow's on the Water in Englewood and serves on the Tourism Development Council for Charlotte County, said the migration to Florida is primarily in Southwest Florida, from Sarasota to Naples.
He said 1,000 people a day are moving here.
He alluded to those who are leaving Florida to move to northern locales, but their number is a minority.
Dryburgh said recently, a lot of buyers are coming from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and California.
Houses in those states are expensive, which would allow those buyers to be able to pay for their Florida homes in cash. This was reflected in last month's statistics.
There were 274 single-family homes purchased in cash last month, compared with 258 in March, and 114 in April 2020. Last month's cash transactions reflected a 140.4% increase from the previous April.
For townhouses and condos, 118 purchased in April were paid for in cash, compared with 114 in March, and 83 in April 2020, representing a whopping 218.9% increase over April 2020.
The dollar volume soared as a result of the higher prices paid for homes. In April, single-family homes sold amounted to $260.1 million, compared with $239.2 million in March, and $106 million in April 2020. Year over year, April's dollar sales volume for single-family houses was up 145.4%.
For townhouses and condos, April's $49.8 million in sales was lower than March, when $51 million in sales was recorded. In April 2020, $17.7 million in sales took place.
Year over year, this April saw a 180.8% increase in sales.
