Before the pandemic, the dining hall at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition was often filled to capacity. Volunteer groups often came in to donate and prepare the hot meals. Today, the food is still being prepared, but it is given out in containers to those who visit the dining hall at dinnertime.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Deciding to "err on the side of caution," the shelter run by the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is calling for a pause and not taking new residents at this time.
"We have partnered with the health department and want to start fresh," said Tina Figliuolo, the nonprofit's CEO.
There are 35 residents in the shelter, which has a 52-bed capacity.
Some shelter residents tested positive for COVID-19, and they were housed in isolation units located on the campus, away from the main shelter building, Figliuolo said.
"We test everybody as they come in to the shelter, and we test ourselves (staff) weekly," she said.
The communal dining hall is closed for now, but meals are still given out to the public.
"We give out 'to-go' meals in containers," Figliuolo said.
Those receiving meals can either take them home or eat outside on the premises.
The number of people receiving meals has dropped to about 15 to 20 per night, but that's due, in part, to it being summer when the local population dwindles, Figliuolo noted.
Before the pandemic, the main dining hall some evenings was full as the public and shelter residents gathered to enjoy hot meals.
Now, only residents are served meals in the shelter.
"The number of Covid cases is increasing in Charlotte County overall, and we want to make sure we are following safety protocols," Figliuolo said.
Each week she gets a Charlotte County Emergency Management update from Dr. Joseph Pepe, administrator for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County.
Figliuolo said there have been "rumors circulating" that the Homeless Coalition has had a Covid outbreak, and she wanted to set the record straight that there is no widespread outbreak at the Homeless Coalition and its shelter.
She emphasized that staff and volunteers are taking extreme measures to protect the health and safety of shelter residents, staff and public.
