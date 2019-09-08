PORT CHARLOTTE — A lot can happen in a week.
Starting today, five almost empty lots will be transformed into family homes.
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is holding its 2019 Home Builders Blitz this week, in which five local builders will construct five homes for five hardworking families in five days.
This is the third blitz the organization has hosted in the area in the past 32 years, previously building five homes in 2008's event and nine homes in 2009's event.
"The need for affordable housing remains high in our community," the organization said in a statement. These homes will provide "a firm foundation for five families, safe backyards for seven children and a brighter future for all who live, work and play in Charlotte County."
Three of the homes will be ranch models, and two will be boca models, according to Jan Nick, the organization's development coordinator. Each home will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached one-car garage.
The homes will be located along the 18100 block of Spartonvail Avenue in Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will hold a dedication to the homes Saturday at 10 a.m.
"The future homeowners are hardworking, low-income Charlotte County families who qualified for our Homeownership Program," Nick said. Approved families have to volunteer 300 hours, attend homeowner and HUD classes and pay a $1,000 escrow deposit after their application has been approved.
The organization receives approximately 100 inquiries from families each month. For the past 10 years, it has averaged building 10 homes a year.
The families will sign their mortgage documents Friday. Homeowners through this program pay, on average, $500 per month for their mortgage payments, Nick said.
Each construction company — Ander Jackson Construction, Coastal Property Group of Florida, Florida Premiere Contractors, Harbor Home Builders and Truex Preferred Construction — is assigned a home to complete, donating their time and labor.
The builders aren't starting from scratch, though. Each lot has been cleared with slabs and driveways already poured, septic systems installed, wells drilled, and sod installed prior to the Blitz's official start.
Construction materials and the lots themselves were also donated for the event.
The public can help by contacting Charlotte County's Habitat for Humanity office at 941-639-3162 to volunteer at their build sites, their resale stores or attend one of their special events.
Residents seeking affordable housing can learn more about the organization's Homeownership Program by also calling their office.
