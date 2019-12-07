ENGLEWOOD — Jean Ranallo for years has stood alone at the busy intersection of West Dearborn Street and State Road 776 most Saturday evenings and Sunday mornings.
She has a simple message: "Honk for peace."
At first she stood out there with a group, the Englewood Peace Initiative Coalition, where each member held up their respective signs encouraging peace and love. The group would meet often, invigorated to spread their message as American soldiers went to Iraq.
But as time went on, participants faded, had commitments or died off, she said. For two years, it's been just her.
Until Saturday, that is.
The Englewood Democratic Club and Englewood Indivisible joined Ranallo—otherwise known as the Peace Lady—Saturday morning to celebrate her years of sharing her message of peace.
"People care about peace," she said, depressed with the current state of the country. "I hope things pick up soon."
Englewood Democratic Club president Pam Nolan agreed: "We need to go forward and not backward."
"It'd be nice to go back to where our democracy wasn't in such danger," said Englewood Indivisible leader Jane Hunter.
"Peace begins with each of us," said Pam Nelson of the Englewood Democratic Club. "We need to stand up for what we believe in."
Ranallo hopes people will join her. If interested, join Ronallo Sunday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturday evenings from 5 p.m. to sundown.
