Englewood Community Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital kept their A streaks going, according to Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades released Wednesday.
Bayfront Punta Gorda’s grade from the Leapfrog Group improved from a D in the fall, to a C this spring.
Meanwhile, Bayfront Port Charlotte got another C, Fawcett Memorial Hospital maintained a B, and Venice Bayfront kept a C. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota also maintained an A.
Leapfrog, a national nonprofit organization, assessed 2,600 acute-care hospitals for hospital safety based on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.
Of all hospitals graded, 36 percent got C’s, 32 percent got A’s, 26 percent got B’s, 6 percent got D’s and just under 1 percent were given F’s.
Grades are released in the spring and fall.
“Hospitals don’t all have the same track record, so it really matters which hospital people choose, which is the purpose of our hospital safety grade,” a Leapfrog news release Wednesday states.
Leapfrog says even A hospitals “are not perfectly safe” — but if all hospitals had an avoidable death rate equal to an A hospital, tens of thousands of lives would be saved in hospitals across the country.
Patients at C hospitals face an 88 percent greater risk of avoidable death, according to Leapfrog, which also claims patients at B hospitals on average face a 35 percent greater risk of avoidable death, and a 92 percent greater risk at D and F hospitals.
Leapfrog gets data from the hospitals through a survey, and from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Here’s what the hospitals had to say Wednesday about their grades.
(Click on the hospital for full Leapfrog details)
Leapfrog grade: A
“In addition to receiving six straight A’s in Leapfrog’s hospital safety report cards, SMH is the only hospital in Florida to have consistently earned the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ highest five-star quality award since the rating system launched in 2016,” said a release Wednesday from SMH.
SMH was also named one of the world’s best hospitals in a global ranking compiled for the first time by Newsweek magazine, the release states.
“Our successive awards are a testament to the diligence of our entire team to put safety first,” said SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica. “We are grateful for the recognition and proud to set the benchmark for quality care in our community.”
Leapfrog grade: A
“Englewood Community Hospital is one of only 41 ‘Straight A’ hospitals in the United States to be awarded an ‘A’ every grading cycle since 2012,” according to a statement from the hospital Wednesday.
“Our leadership, physicians, and staff continue to keep our patients’ safety as a top priority, which is one of the many reasons we have earned our 14th consecutive ‘A’ for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group,” said Englewood Community Hospital’s new CEO Michael Ehrat. “Our team will continue to focus on improving the quality of care for each and every patient.”
A statement from Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, was also shared by the hospital.
“Hospitals that have earned an ‘A’ grade for every cycle of the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade are making patient safety the priority it needs to be in every acute-care hospital in the United States,” Binder said. “The leadership at these distinguished hospitals are committed to putting patients first, every minute of every day. Englewood Community Hospital’s continued focus in achieving an ‘A’ grade has exemplified the dedication required to provide safe care, which has in turn saved patient lives by preventing accidents, injuries, infections and errors.”
Leapfrog grade: B
“Providing our patients high quality care is a priority at Fawcett Memorial Hospital,” said a Fawcett statement Wednesday.
“We have a strong history of exceptional performance with a number of rating organizations, including earning the Patient Safety Excellence award from Healthgrades, placing Fawcett in the top 5 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient safety.”
Leapfrog grades: both C
“At Bayfront Health, we continue to take every opportunity to further increase quality and service, and at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, we are pleased to see an increase in our grade from previous releases,” said a joint-statement Wednesday from the hospitals.
“This can be attributed to our focus on effective leadership for error prevention and nurse staffing.”
At both Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, hospital leaders make patient safety a daily priority, the statement said.
“Our leaders are held accountable, and emphasize use of the best practices to prevent errors, and ensure our nurses have the education and tools they need to provide safe care for our patients.”
An area of measure that the hospitals have been dedicated to is the improvement, capital funding and installation of a computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system that provides instantaneous decision support, according to the statement.
“This week we began implementation of our new Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR) system,” the statement said. “The implementation of Cerner across the Bayfront Health Network is an important step forward in advancing patient care and providing our clinicians with leading technology. It will connect our hospitals and medical groups to the same information technology platform, seamlessly providing access to real-time patient medical information and advanced search capability for historical information. We are excited that this significant IT transformation should be complete this fall.”
Leapfrog grade: C
“Our highly professional teams are dedicated to the health and safety of our patients,” said a statement Wednesday from the hospital. “We aim for excellence and are committed to a path of continuous improvement.”
Many of the rated categories remain similar to the Leapfrog Spring 2018 B grade for the hospital, and are as good as, or better than, national averages, the statement noted.
For example, Venice Regional performs better than or the same as the national average on all infection categories, including MRSA, C. Difficile, Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infections, Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infection and Surgical Site Infections for Colon Surgery, the statement said.
“While we cannot predict when additional performance improvements will be reflected in Leapfrog’s rating, we are continuing to make strides, including three areas where we rate lower than we would like – CPOE (computerized physician order entry), ICU staffing, and patient experience:
“• Since we submitted data to Leapfrog for this grading period, physicians certified in critical care medicine manage or co-manage all critical care patients in the ICU, and interdisciplinary rounds are made in the ICU daily to improve care coordination and clinical outcomes.
“• Our hospital is implementing a new electronic medical records system, scheduled to go live later this year, which will enable physicians to more consistently comply with computer order entry.
“• We continue to strengthen our bedside shift reporting, nurse leader and administrative team rounding, and educational programs to improve communication with patients.”
Leapfrog grade: A
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota once again earned an A grade, and this is the tenth consecutive time the hospital has earned the A rating, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.
"Earning an 'A' rating ten times in a row is an accomplishment few hospitals have. This shows our entire team is committed to providing safe and compassionate care to every patient, every day. I thank them for their dedication to our community," said Doctors Hospital of Sarasota CEO Robert Meade.
