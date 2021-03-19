Hospitalizations, new COVID-19 cases and deaths from the virus have been falling in our area.
Here is data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Friday:
Charlotte County
In the seven-day period ended Thursday, March 18, Charlotte County reported 160 new cases, which is four more from the previous week, but down from earlier this year when it was common to see 250-plus new a week. The county so far has had 10,944 resident cases and 175 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
Twenty patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Friday. That's about 50 fewer patients than in January and half as many than in February.
There were seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in Charlotte County for a total of 388.
Sarasota County
In the seven-day period ended Thursday, March 18, Sarasota County reported 455 new cases, down 10 new cases from the previous week. Just two months ago, Sarasota County was experiencing upwards of 1,100 new weekly cases. The county so far has had 26,975 resident cases, and 1,350 non-residents testing positive for the virus.
There were 41 patients hospitalized primarily due to COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. Friday. In January, it wasn't common for there to be 130 pandemic patients on any given day.
The Department of Health reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Sarasota County. To date, a total of 751 county residents have died from the virus.
DeSoto County
The county reported 50 new cases, down 20 from the previous week. The county so far has had 3,951 resident cases and 19 cases among non-residents.
There were no COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of 3 p.m. Friday.
The Department of Health reported two new deaths in the last week, bringing its total number of resident deaths to 79.
Officials at all area departments of health have cited increasing vaccinations as the reason why cases are falling.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,617,095 people have completed their COVID-19 shots. Of those, 2,478,676 completed their two-dose series, while 138,419 received the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination.
In Charlotte County, 61,787 people (or about 32.7% of its population) have been vaccinated. A total of 28,669 have completed the series in the county, with 27,739 receiving two doses, and 930 receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In Sarasota County, 146,419 people (or about 33.8% of its population) have been vaccinated. Of the 69,234 completing the series, 66,432 received two doses, and 2,802 received the one-dose vaccine.
In DeSoto County, 6,157 were vaccinated (or about 16.2% of its population), and 2,720 completed the series, with 2,672 receiving two doses, and 48 receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
