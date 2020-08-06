Local hospitals need the help of COVID-19 survivors to help those who are sick with the coronavirus.
Recovered COVID-19 patients’ plasma contains antibodies against the coronavirus, which could theoretically help those who are sick fight off the virus. The convalescent plasma treatment has not yet been approved by the FDA, but it has been given to about 48,000 Americans through clinical trials and the agency’s compassionate use program.
SunCoast Blood Centers, which serves hospitals in Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties, has been manufacturing convalescent plasma since April.
“It will help to mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” said Joan Leonard, SunCoast Blood Centers’ community liaison. “Patients that are critical and dying and taking up hospital beds are receiving this treatment. Hopefully it’ll get them out of the hospital sooner.”
SunCoast has supplied Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Punta Gorda with several doses of the convalescent plasma.
“Fawcett Memorial Hospital is actively participating in the Convalescent Plasma Study for COVID-19 and can be an excellent option for certain patients,” said Alexandria Benjamin, spokeswoman for Fawcett. “We have treated several patients to date, and it is one of the many options we now have to treat COVID-19 patients.”
Those eligible to donate convalescent plasma are people who tested positive for COVID-19 then later recovered and have been symptom-free for 14 days, or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Everyone who donates blood components at SunCoast or at OneBlood gets their blood tested for antibodies.
A healthy plasma donor can donate once every two weeks. One donation amounts to four doses of treatment to COVID-19 patients.
“It’s right here in our community and our community needs this product,” Leonard said. “People who were going on ventilators were given this dose, then didn’t have to go on a ventilator and they were leaving the hospital two days later.”
The American Red Cross, which partners with OneBlood, announced in July that it’s facing an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma.
“Right now, the Red Cross is distributing convalescent plasma products faster than donations are coming in,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “Over the past month, the Red Cross has seen hospital demand for convalescent plasma more than double as coronavirus cases have sharply increased in many U.S. states.”
There has been a 500% increase in requests from hospitals for convalescent plasma, said Susan Forbes, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at OneBlood.
“As you see spike in cases, it goes hand in hand with the need for convalescent plasma,” Forbes told the Sun. “The uptick in cases throughout Florida has driven its usage to an all-time high.”
OneBlood has donation centers in Port Charlotte, North Port, Arcadia and Venice. To schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.
SunCoast Blood Centers has mobile donation centers on certain days at locations in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood and other locations throughout Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties. Visit www.sccb.org to schedule an appointment or find locations.
Next month, SunCoast will open its first fixed-site location in Charlotte County, at 2150 Tamiami Trail Unit 11, Port Charlotte.
