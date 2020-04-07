PORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital received 3,000 FDA-approved face shields this week from the Ford Motor Company, the hospital recently posted to its Facebook page.
Englewood Community Hospital got 4,000 the next day.
The shipments come just a week after registered nurses as part of the union National Nurses United protested the hospital's parent company, HCA Healthcare, in its alleged lack of preparedness for the coronavirus pandemic.
"This protective gear will be vital for our caregivers as we continue to manage our COVID-19 response," the Port Charlotte hospital posted to its Facebook.
In protest, nurses at Fawcett and 14 additional HCA Healthcare hospitals, demanded that the company provide the optimal personal protective equipment, or PPE, for nurses and staff.
“The chief complaint is the fact that they do not have the proper PPE,” said June Phillips, a registered nurse at Fawcett’s Spine/Ortho Unit and the chief nurse representative for the union, last week.
"Three thousand masks would not be enough, but it would be a step in the right direction," Phillips told the Sun Wednesday.
Phillips was told Tuesday night from her colleagues that nurses are still only being given one pack of supplies, with just one mask, for their shifts. She also heard that some nurses are getting three COVID-19 patients each without any aid or help and that housekeepers are not allowed to go into COVID-19 patients' rooms, so the floors are not getting cleaned.
"That is too much for one nurse without aid," Phillips said, with nurses drawing blood and giving respiratory treatment. "This is insane … We're going in and out of a COVID-19 room that is not being cleaned."
Fawcett continues to follow guidelines set by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, and the Florida Department of Health in providing appropriate PPE, according to spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin.
"Keeping our caregivers safe is our primary focus, as we continue our emergency preparedness efforts to ensure we have the equipment, supplies and staff to care for our community," Benjamin said.
HCA Healthcare, which also owns Englewood Community and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, has also committed to a "pandemic pay continuation" policy, the company announced last week. This policy would attempt to redeploy healthcare workers who are experiencing reduced hours. Those who cannot be redeployed will receive 70% of their base pay for up to seven weeks "until HCA Healthcare better understands the long-term implications of this pandemic on the organization," the company stated in a press release.
Workers in patient care facilities who are quarantined will be paid 100% of their base pay for scheduled hours "regardless of where the exposure took place," the company stated. "Colleagues who do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines will be eligible for short-term disability while they are ill."
These hospitals will also wash the scrubs of healthcare workers to help prevent potentially carrying the virus home. HCA Healthcare is also working with major hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers who help COVID-19 patients and prefer not to go home to their loved ones.
“This pandemic is unique, and our caregivers’ concerns are real,” said Dr. Ravi Chari, the president of HCA Healthcare West Florida. “We want them to know that we care like family, and we stand with them. We appreciate all that our caregivers do each day and we thank them for making a difference, by providing compassionate care to those we are privileged to serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.