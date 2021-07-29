Area hospitals are reviewing their visitation policies as COVID-19 cases are rising in our area.
Bayfront Health Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte - The only change which go into effect "sometime next week," said a hospital spokesperson, will be the number of visitors. Soon, only one visitor per patient will be allowed in the room. As has been protocol at both hospitals, masks are mandatory. Visiting hours are from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital - Beginning Aug. 2, only one person will be allowed to visit. Previously, patients could have two visitors. Visiting hours are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A hospital spokesperson said, "At this time we are monitoring the situation and continuing normal hospital operations. We continue to require masks for anyone entering the facility and encourage vaccination as the best way to end this pandemic."
Englewood Community Hospital - Visitation is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. Englewood Community, which is an HCA-owned facility like Fawcett, is also monitoring the situation, requiring masks for anyone entering the facility and encouraging vaccinations.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital - The situation is "fluid," a spokesperson said, but as of Thursday patients may have one visitor per day for a one-hour visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. ICU patients may have one visitor per day for a 30-minute visit between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Any patient seeking outpatient services may have one support person who must remain in the designated waiting area. Emergency patients may have one support person accompany during their stay in the ED. They cannot "trade places" with another person or leave and re-enter the building. Visitors are not permitted for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. But limited exceptions may be made in certain extraordinary circumstances, such as end-of-life situations, according to a DeSoto Memorial Hospital spokesperson.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital - As of Tuesday, most patients are allowed two visitors age 16 or older per day between noon and 6 p.m. The two visitors may come separately or together and stay the entire time. They must wear a mask at all times. Suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients are not allowed visitors except for end-of-life situations. ER and surgery patients may have one support person.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health - The hospital generally allows one visitor per patient, two for end-of-life situations.
COVID cases on the rise
The New York Times has been tracking coronavirus cases all over the nation. The latest data was compiled July 29.
Charlotte County had an average of 47 new cases per day, up 243% over 14 days. Hospitalizations due to COVID per 100,000 stood at eight, up 63% over 14 days; 52% of the county's residents have been fully vaccinated.
Sarasota County had an average of 128 new cases per day, up 287% over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations due to COVID per 100,000 population stood at 11, up 102%; and 56% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
DeSoto County saw an average of 12 new cases per day, up 129% over a 14-day period. Hospitalizations due to COVID per 100,000 population was unchanged at six; 33% of the county's residents have been fully vaccinated.
