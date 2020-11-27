Single-family houses, condos and townhouse sales were up, while inventories decreased in October from a year ago.
According to statistics provided by the Punta Gorda Port Charlotte North Port Association of Realtors, the most dramatic changes appeared in single-family houses whose average price and number of sales went up, while inventory and the month's supply decreased.
Luke Andreae, broker owner of RE/MAX Harbor Realty, said that he's been seeing a new trend.
"For years and years and years buyers were mostly from the Midwest," he said. "But for the last six months buyers are coming from New York, Massachusetts and New Jersey — it's the most I've ever seen."
Andreae said that "it could be the virus, or it could be something else" that was prompting so many buyers to come here from the Northeast.
He said he's also been seeing buyers from Colorado. But whatever the region they're from, interest in our real estate area has kept prices higher and inventory lower.
Charlotte County single-family home sales
There were 501 single-family homes sold in October compared to 356 a year ago. This represents a 40.7% increase. The average sales price was $319,956 versus $270,184 in October 2019, for an 18.4% increase. The median sale price of $259,900 reflected a 13.5% increase; a year ago the median price was $229,000.
The robust sales caused a 39.3% decline in inventory that stood at 956; a year ago there were 1,575 available houses for sale. In October this year there was a 2.2 month supply, or 45% fewer homes available for sale than a year ago when there was a 4-month supply of inventory.
Charlotte County condos and townhouses
Throughout all of Charlotte County, there were 109 sales versus 79 a year ago, for a 38% increase. The median sale price was $203,270 in October this year, versus $175,900 last year, representing a 27.3% increase. The average sale price in October was $248,686 — a 13.4% increase over last year's $219,278.
As was the case with single-family houses, inventory and the month's supply for condos and townhouses also went down. There were 383 active listings, or 8.4% less than last year's 418. This October saw a 4.2-month supply versus a 4.8-month supply last October, representing a 12.5% decrease.
