After responding to a house fire Friday evening, North Port Fire crews returned Saturday morning to find the Densaw Road home engulfed in flames.
"The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene last night for the investigation and has not released his report, but initial responding crews’ preliminary investigation indicated that this was not an accidental fire," states North Port's Facebook page. "It has been determined it is an isolated incident with no threat to the public, and no further info will be released at this time."
One resident suffered minor injuries in the Friday evening fire. North Port officials stated the Fire Department secured the residence in the 5100 block of Densaw Road on Friday evening. The house was vacant Saturday, and no fire crews were injured.
"This home had hoarding conditions, which causes further complications for initial and subsequent responding crews," states the city's Facebook page.
"Hoarding can be a fire hazard and many occupants die in fires in these homes. Often, blocked exits, and obstructed pathways interior to the house prevent escape from the home and create extreme life safety and hazard conditions for firefighters responding to these types of fires.
"These fires have a totally different dynamic than that of an ordinary structure fire. The fuel load in a hoarder home can be as much as 10 times greater than that of an average home."
Fire Chief Scott Titus called situations like this extremely dangerous for firefighters.
“I am proud of the efforts of our crews, and thankful there were no injuries to our responders and no damage to surrounding homes,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.