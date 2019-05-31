The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season begins today and carries a heightened risk of severe rain events, flooding and storm damage, according to Southwest Florida Water Management District.
But the water district — which serves portions of 16 counties including Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto — says it’s preparing for that risk.
Operations & Land Management Bureau Chief Jerry Mallams explains how the District works to prepare for the storm season.
Q: What does the District do to prepare for hurricane season?A: Year-round, the District operates 81 water-control structures in its 16-county area. These structures assist with flood protection, manage lake water levels and prevent saltwater from flowing up freshwater streams and creeks. To prepare for hurricane season, staff conduct annual hurricane readiness checks of all the District’s structures to ensure they are working properly. This includes making certain all structure gates are functioning correctly and that each emergency generator is working and fully fueled.
Q: What is a critical structure?A: Some of our flood control structures are considered critical structures, such as the structures associated with the Tampa Bypass Canal facility. This facility routes flood water from the Hillsborough River around the cities of Tampa and Temple Terrace, providing protection from river flooding. Used in 2004 during Hurricane Jeanne, the canal system diverted more than 200 billion gallons of water, sparing homes and businesses along the lower Hillsborough River from flooding. Due to the important flood protection role these structures play, the annual hurricane readiness checks are critical.
Q: How are the structures operated?
A: All the Tampa Bypass Canal structures, along with many other District structures, are equipped with remote control capability that allows staff members to open and close gates as appropriate to assist with flood protection.
Q: What actions does the District take during an active storm threat?
A: During an active storm threat, District officials activate its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to monitor tropical storms and hurricanes. Depending on the level of activation, the District will mobilize appropriate emergency personnel to report to the EOC for extended shifts. Staff will monitor and document water levels and operate water control structures on water bodies throughout the District’s 16-county area as needed. EOC officials will maintain direct communications with the state and affected county EOCs and distribute current event information to the media, the public and District employees.
