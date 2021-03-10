The state has set up a website for residents with special needs who want to get vaccinated in their home.
When the COVID-19 vaccines first became available, The Daily Sun was flooded with phone calls and letters from frustrated readers who were unable to get through to their local health department, either by phone or online, to make appointments.
Although many more are now getting their shots, a number of residents are unable to leave their home due to a disability and/or health problems. As a result, the Florida Department of Health has set up a registry for those who qualify to have a healthcare provider come to them with the vaccine.
The registry is: snr.flhealthresponse.com. For those lacking a computer, they can have a relative, friend or caregiver sign up for them. First, you'll have to register.
Here are the step-by-step instructions:
Choose a username. It must have a minimum of four acceptable characters: uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, period, dash (-) , underscore (_), and the "at" symbol - @.
Then, you'll be asked to insert your first name, last name, and choose a password of at least 8 characters long and contain at least one letter and one number. Special characters are limited to: ! @ # $ % ^ & * ( ).
Confirm the password.
Choose a security question next ("what is the city or town of your birth" is one security question).
Choose a registration email (if you don't have an email address, you can use a relative's or friend's).
Then you'll be directed to the My Profile page, asking for your first and last names, registration email, time zone (Eastern Standard for FL), and give your home phone number, a cell phone number, emergency contact number, and primary email. Also, TTY/TTD if applicable.
Next, the page will take you to My Locations. You'll name your location (Englewood, for instance), then the country, street address, city, state and postal code.
You'll also be asked to give personal and medical information on the My Information page. It asks such things as a caregiver and/or physician info, physician phone number, transportation info, home health care agency, agency phone number, and medical and mobility information.
From there, the next page will require shelter information (this will be recorded in the event of a hurricane and you need to go to a shelter).
Remember, you can have someone register for you; you'll just have to provide the information required such as your birthdate.
Then finally, after entering your information, click "finish" and your data will be entered, and you'll be contacted.
