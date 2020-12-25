PORT CHARLOTTE — When Port Charlotte United Methodist Church officials began to plan the 35th annual Community Christmas Dinner, dinner coordinator Phyllis Crews thought the count for their full-course turkey meals would be 720.
It was one of the many houses of worship that assisted with meals, including those in Englewood, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice.
At the Port Charotte United Methodist Church, reservations were due by Dec. 18, she said, but people kept calling asking if they could still get a meal.
“How can you say no?” Crews asked.
The final count was 950. More food was ordered and the hours for pickup extended.
“I just hope we don’t run out of food,” Crews quipped.
Two men were in charge of cooking mostly turkey breasts plus five whole turkeys whose dark meat would be used the stuffing and gravy, Crews said.
Prior to the big day, volunteers set up tables outside that were under cover in case of rain. Meals would be kept inside and warmed until the guests arrived, who would park their cars.
Church administrator Gayla Pressner directed the guests to the tables, where they picked up boxed meals.
The meals included turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dressing, cranberry sauce and “a big chocolate chip cookie” Crews said.
“We’ve got people directing — and people inside making dinner,” Crews said.
Volunteers also delivering dinners to shut-ins, she said.
This year the church had to turn away volunteers, there were so many who wanted to help, Crews said. She said a factor, also, in not using more volunteers was that the church wanted everyone to keep safe during the pandemic.
Guests began arriving around 11:30 on Christmas.
Inside the kitchen, volunteer workers brought out food trays and positioned them in front of others who would fill containers with their station’s food, then pass them on to the next person who would fill them with that station’s food item.
The outside crew manned long tables labeled with the person’s last initial. Once the food was picked up, the person’s name was crossed off the list.
By 1 p.m., the traffic had slowed and the last meals were being put into containers.
The Rev. Denvil Farley, pastor of the church, brought along two extra helpers — his sons Jude and Josiah, who took turns greeting people and escorting them to the tables. The boys also served as “runners,” bringing the meals to the cars.
One volunteer said she hoped that next year the church could return to having its community Christmas meal inside the church — and return to “normal.”
