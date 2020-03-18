Clean polling places

Polling Deputy John Gonsalves uses disinfectant to clean door handles in a polling place hallway Tuesday at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.

 Jerry D Beard

As coronavirus reshapes society, it also affected another facet of our lives Tuesday: the primary election.

Voter turnout was lower than usual. Also, more voters used mail-in ballots as opposed to voting in person early or on the day of the primary.

A little over 100,000 voters in Charlotte and Sarasota counties cast ballots.

How did people vote?

More than half the votes tabulated in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties were mail-in ballots, a much higher rate than usual.

“Before the COVID-19 crisis, we had an increased number of vote-by-mail requests compared to 2016,” said Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner. “Obviously, the current state of emergency helped to increase that number further.”

In 2016, mail-in ballots accounted for almost 32% of votes in both counties, making it the least utilized form of voting in Charlotte County. That year, early voting was less popular in Sarasota County, accounting for only 15.6% of votes.

As a result of the virus fears, primary day voting this year was also unusually low, accounting for only 23% of votes in Charlotte County and almost 27% in Sarasota County.

Historically, primary day voting has been the most popular form of voting, accounting for more than half of the votes in Sarasota County in 2016 and 2012, and in Charlotte County in 2012. In 2016, 36% of votes in Charlotte County were cast on the day.

Charlotte County Voter Turnout

“The fear of contracting coronavirus was especially detrimental to our turnout,” said Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis. “Charlotte County is unique in that we have the second-oldest demographic in the country with a high at-risk population.”

“That, combined with a higher than average percentage of Republicans whose ballot had no real contest, produced a low turnout of voters,” Stamoulis continued.

In Charlotte County, 28,900 registered Republicans and Democrats cast their vote for this election, bringing voter turnout to 27.6%.

Overall, this is pretty low compared to 2016, which had a turnout of 49.3%, and 2012’s turnout of 43.3%

Sarasota County Voter Turnout

In Sarasota County, roughly 91,600 Democrats and Republicans voted, bringing turnout to 38.23%.

Along with the presidential preference primary, Sarasota County also had elections for a Holiday Park district seat and two referendums.

“Under the circumstances, the election went smoothly,” Turner said. “Sarasota County’s presidential preference primary turnout was the second highest in Florida among counties our size or larger.”

Historically, voter turnout has been a lot higher, with a 54.5% turnout in 2016 and 45.5% turnout in 2012.

Voter Turnout by Party

2020 2016 2012
Charlotte Republicans 21.31% 57.06% 43.42%
Charlotte Democrats 37.86% 37.50% No data available
Charlotte Total 27.57% 49.28% 43.32%
Sarasota Republicans 29.52% 59.52% 45.54%
Sarasota Democrats 49.61% 48.07% No data available
Sarasota Total 38.23% 54.46% 45.54%

