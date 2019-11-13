FORT MYERS — Given the debate happening at the University of Florida, many students there have expressed concerns about how student governments should be spending the school’s money.
UF Student Body President Michael Murphy is facing calls for impeachment, after an email surfaced suggesting he worked with the Trump campaign to bring a political speech to campus Oct. 10 involving Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.
Tampa Bay Times reports that questions were raised about the legality of the visit, as Murphy agreed to pay $50,000 in publicly funded student activity fees, and the law says public funds cannot be used to support political campaigns.
At Florida Gulf Coast University in Lee County, there have been debates over spending, too. Earlier this year, for example, there was a dispute over spending more than $45,000 on a bronze bench.
That involved a question over misappropriation of funds. Some students protested the use of student tuition to buy a bench for so much money. The issue went on for about a year in student government at FGCU, but the bench was ultimately unveiled this fall.
So, how do FGCU students feel about student government spending for certain guest speakers on campus?
