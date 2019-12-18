The Sun asked local elected leaders from Punta Gorda, North Port, Sarasota County and Charlotte County for their reaction Wednesday to what the House has done on impeachment. Not all shared an opinion, but for those who did, here's what they had to say.  

CHARLOTTE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

• "I think it's obviously a grossly political stunt, which is very, very unfortunate … I don't think it benefits the Democratic Party or the United States of America." -Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch

• "The American people have been provided with impassioned arguments for and against impeachment. The process has become so politicized that the will of the people should determine the final outcome. Citizens have a constitutional right to determine their destiny and who is best suited to represent them in the highest office in the land. The final arbiter of impeachment lies with the voters and should be adjudicated at the ballot box." -Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo

PUNTA GORDA CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS

• "Serving in a non-partisan role, I feel it is inappropriate to make a comment on the impeachment. We are focused on improving our community and making it a better place." -Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke

• "We're a non-partisan government here in Punta Gorda. I think it would be inappropriate to make a statement on the impeachment." -Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews

• "Our positions are non-partisan. I do not think it is appropriate for me to offer an opinion." -Punta Gorda City Council Member Debby Carey 

NORTH PORT CITY COMMISSION

• "Simply another political division, another confrontation between Republicans and Democrats. It's bad." - Vice Mayor Jill Luke

