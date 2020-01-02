Do you think recreational marijuana should be legalized?
So far, Make It Legal Florida has 227,420 valid signatures, or almost 30%, of the 766,200 required to get recreational marijuana on the 2020 ballot.
Over 76,000 signatures are also under review.
Make It Legal Florida has sued the Florida Secretary of State on claims including that a "faulty registration portal" was established, creating delays for petition circulators.
How much local support is there?
As of Jan. 2, Sarasota County received 10,880 petitions from Make It Legal Florida and is still in the process of verifying signatures and information for roughly 4,565 signed petitions, according to Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
As of Dec. 26, Charlotte County had 3,068 valid signatures and DeSoto County had 165 valid signatures, according to the Florida Division of Elections. Charlotte County received 3,500 more signatures Dec. 31, according to Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis, but they are still processing those signatures.
In order to get this initiative on the ballot, two signature thresholds need to be met.
First, statewide it must accumulate 8% of the votes cast in the last presidential election, meaning it needs 766,200 statewide signatures. The initiative currently has 227,420 valid signatures, according to the Division of Elections.
Second, signatures must be obtained equaling 8% of the votes cast in each congressional district for 14 of Florida's 27 districts.
District 17, which contains the counties of Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee, and parts of Lee, Sarasota, and Polk, needs 28,805 signatures, and currently has 8,619 valid signatures, or almost 30%. Over 2,800 signatures are still under review.
District 16, which contains parts of Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties, needs 32,305 signatures and currently has 8,759 valid signatures, or about 27%, according to the Division of Elections. Over 3,200 signatures are still under review.
Sarasota's office has "always added temporary staff to help process petitions" as needed, according to Turner.
The proposed ballot measure, if passed, would permit adults over 21 to possess and use up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana. This would also allow medical marijuana treatment centers to sell marijuana to adults if clearly labeled and in childproof packaging.
To learn more about the initiative or sign the petition, visit www.MakeItLegalFlorida.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.