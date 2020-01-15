CHARLOTTE HARBOR — You've probably noticed the large cranes standing tall over Charlotte Harbor.
Maybe you've driven by the construction too — but how much do you really know about this project?
Test your knowledge with this quiz to find out.
1.) What was Allegiant President John Redmond doing when he got the idea for Sunseeker?
A. Strolling the Harborwalk
B. Getting a haircut at Fishermen's Village
C. Swimming the Freedom Swim
D. Intermittent fasting
2.) Allegiant Air, the company building Sunseeker, is based in which tourism hot spot?
A. New York City, N.Y.
B. Atlantic City, N.J.
C. Las Vegas, Nev.
D. Honolulu, Hawaii
TAP HERE --> FOR THE ANSWERS TO THIS QUIZ.
3.) Sunseeker is expected to have a workforce of how many people?
A. 400
B. 800
C. 900
D. 1,000
4.) When is Sunseeker expected to open?
A. Summer 2020
B. Fall 2020
C. Winter 2021
D. Spring 2021
5.) The company estimates Sunseeker will bring how many visitors to the area annually?
A. 300,000
B. 200,000
C. 100,000
D. Too many
6.) When is construction expected to be complete?
A. Fall 2021
B. Winter 2020
C. Spring 2021
D. Never
7. How many pools will Sunseeker have?
A. One
B. Two
C. Three
D. Four
8.) Are the restaurants and shops open to the public?
A. Yes
B. No
9.) How much will the project cost total?
A. $590 million
B. $470 million
C. $350 million
D. $280 million
10.) Who will be the resort's executive chef?
A. Kory Foltz
B. Gordon Ramsay
C. Jeanie Roland
D. Warren Caterson
11.) How big will the resort's event space be?
A. 55,000 square feet
B. 125,000 square feet
C. 36,000 square feet
D. 78,000 square feet
12.) How many towers will be at Sunseeker when it opens?
A. One
B. Two
C. Three
D. Four
13.) How many stories will each tower have?
A. Three
B. Five
C. Nine
D. Fifteen
14.) Will pets be allowed at Sunseeker?
A. Yes, all pets are welcome.
B. No, pets are not allowed.
C. Yes, with some restrictions on size and breed.
D. Yes, but only cats.
15.) When is the earliest guests can stay at Sunseeker?
A. July 15, 2020
B. June 1, 2021
C. Dec. 30, 2020
D. Dec. 1, 2028
16.) What off-site amenity will be tied to Sunseeker?
A. Golf course access at Kingsway Country Club in DeSoto County
B. Discounts to Epcot Center in Orlando
C. Englewood Beach access
D. Bicycle tours of Punta Gorda
17.) True or false: Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor will be the first resort property for Allegiant’s Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary
A. True
B. False
18.) Along with resembling the sun, what else does the Sunseeker logo symbolize?
A. A golf ball
B. An airplane engine
C. A sand dollar
D. A cloud
SEE THE VIEW FROM HIGH ABOVE SUNSEEKER CONSTRUCTION HERE....
