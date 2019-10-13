Sorry high schoolers, you’ll need to know more than the Pythagorean theorem to land your first job.
But, don’t fret. A free program called “How Not to Fail,” offered at the Mid-County Regional Library, aims to teach practical skills to teenagers, such as landing that first entry-level job.
“In the past, your parents told you to go down to the local Pizza Hut and fill out an application,” said library technician and program creator Ashley Guerzo. “Today, there are loads of job search tools and professional networks available right at your fingertips.”
The three-month program will teach teens to navigate job search engines, create professional online profiles, use social media to advance careers, write resumes and cover letters and to be a star in the job interview, Guerzo said.
The program had a brief hiatus from its last session in July, which taught teens how to manage their finances. That program was led by Regions Bank branch manager Wendie O’Neil and vice president Cindy Lange. There, teens learned how to budget and the various tools they can use to make financially responsible decisions.
The next seminar is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Part two, which is 5 p.m. Nov. 14, will be a more in-depth discussion on techniques for crafting dynamic resumes, while part three, which is 5 p.m. Dec. 5, covers the do’s and don’ts of job interviews.
“How Not to Fail” is a free program at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd. in Port Charlotte. Registration is required.
Call 941-613-3170 for more information
