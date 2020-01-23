As the U.S. Senate hears arguments during President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sun readers are divided about whether they care to follow the situation.
A conviction would remove Trump from office.
It has been three days of televised hearings and proceedings. Hundreds of Sun readers participated in a poll initiated Wednesday morning.
The results early Thursday night showed that out of the responses, most or 31%, aren't watching but are checking news sources for daily wrap-ups.
About 26% of respondents indicated they have been watching the hearings, but only when there's time.
Meanwhile, close to the same number of respondents watch intently compared to not caring at all. About 21% said they are loyally following the coverage on television or online, while 22% indicated they do not care about the impeachment hearings at all.
