By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
It’s wasn’t just a jar of sand.
Kids stood holding empty mason jars last week. Some grabbed red sand if they were present when a loved one died, purple if they felt numb when their loved one died, and green if they felt guilty.
There were 11 colors, each representing a different part of grief a child might experience. Though each story of loss is unique and personal, the kids found peers who had similar experiences and pain without having to say a word.
This is one of the many activities support groups with Valerie’s House conduct to help children process their grief for the death of a loved one. The Fort Myers-based organization met in their Punta Gorda location for the first time Monday evening, using space provided by the First United Methodist Church.
When someone dies, people don’t often want to talk about it because it’s uncomfortable.
“After my mom died, a lot of people wanted to forget her,” said the organization’s founder Angela Melvin. “Children need to know who the person was that died and memories need to be kept alive.”
Twenty-five Charlotte County children, and 17 caregivers, attended, and they’re enrolling more every day, Melvin said.
Children are split into groups by age, with each group led by either a staff member or a licensed social worker, and “group buddies” who are volunteers from the community.
Caregivers also split off into their own group to meet.
Though Valerie’s House is not a counseling center, they can refer children to professionals. The organization focuses on peer-to-peer mentoring, where families can share their grief and build a community.
“I didn’t know one other girl in my school who had lost a parent,” Melvin said, who was just 10 years old when her mother died.
She was at summer camp, waiting for her mom to pick her up, but she never arrived. Valerie Melvin, then 31, was killed in a car accident on her way to the camp.
“You feel like you’re on an island on your own,” she said. “You don’t know how to communicate what you’re feeling.”
Her family, her father and sister, each grieved separately, alone in their respective rooms.
“We didn’t grieve as a family,” Melvin recalls. “This place is a way for families to come together as a family unit and face their pain together.”
So Melvin sought out to create what she wished she had for her family. Valerie’s House opened its Fort Myers doors in January 2016, offering peer support groups and activities for children to heal after a significant loss in their life, whether that be a parent, a grandparent, or a sibling.
Punta Gorda groups currently meet at the First United Methodist Church, located at 507 W. Marion Ave. Meetings are the second and fourth Mondays of the month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The next meeting will be held Sept. 9. Melvin asks that if anyone wishes to participate in these meetings to call Valerie’s House at 239-204-5804 or e-mail them at info@valerieshouseswfl.org.
If you or someone you know has experienced a death, or to learn more, visit their website at www.valerieshouseswfl.org.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
