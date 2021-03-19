ARCADIA — Many area residents are coming up with ways to help the family who lost a child and house in a Tuesday that severely injured two others.
Laeillah Hatcher, 13, was killed; her brother was seriously injured and her mother, Cheryl Wade, suffered severe burned and remains in critical condition.
In the wake of the tragedy, a nonprofit organization for DeSoto County Schools students; two GoFundMe pages and other groups and individuals are doing their part to help.
Community events planned to help raise money for the family include a car wash Saturday at AutoZone on East Oak Street in Arcadia.
DeSoto County Schools will offer counseling for students when they return to school on Monday after spring break.
“The Bulldog Strong Foundation is collecting furniture and other items,” DeSoto County Schools Public Information Officer Mike Roberts said.
Hatcher was a student at DeSoto Middle School.
Bulldog Strong was created to contend with school-based tragedies affecting the district’s students, according to the organization’s mission statement.
President of the nonprofit, Kim Alexander, said those wanting to help the family can go to: bulldogstrong.org. Those wanting to drop off a donation in person can go to the school district’s Special Education office at 494 N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia, Monday through Friday.
In addition to monetary donations, items like toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant also are needed, she said.
Bulldog Vice President Kaycee Mays, who is a DeSoto County teacher, said the Bulldog Foundation has given the family fuel and restaurant gift cards. Some family members are staying in Sarasota County hotel to be near their mother who remains hospitalized.
Right now, the family has no immediate housing plans.
Two GoFundMe pages have been set up. As of 1 p.m. Friday, one by Laiellah Hatcher’s sister, Linda Lindberg, had already raised more than $21,000.
Lindberg wrote on her GoFundMe page: “Laiellah Hatcher was loved. She was my sister but also my best friend. At 13 she was so wise in so many ways...if not in knowledge, then in intuition. As an autistic child she had very many special interests. She loved lions, horses, ‘My Little Pony’ and loved the movie ‘The Lion King.’ She loved animals and gave (her) life to save them.”
Laiellah Hatcher ran back into her burning house to try to save the family’s dogs. She was killed in the process.
“Our mom tried to save her,” Lindberg wrote.
Cheryl Wade is in ICU with third degree burns on more than 40% of her body, Lindberg added.
The GoFundMe money will go toward Laiellah’s memorial and to help with medical bills.
“We also lost our home and everything in it in the fire,” Lindberg wrote. “Anything would help our family out.”
The second GoFundMe was started for Hatcher’s father, Greg, by his co-worker Bill Terry. Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, $4,545 had been raised. Hatcher works for Keefe/Trinity Services Group, a correctional food service company in Oldsmar.
On the page, Terry wrote about Greg: “He lost his teenage daughter, Laiellah, when she went back into the burning home to rescue a family pet and was unable to get back out.
“Greg’s son and wife both sustained injuries, and his wife is in critical condition.”
Laiellah Hatcher’s sister, Kristina Hatcher, is the service manager for Walt’s Garage, 208 E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Her co-worker Karie Fortney has been coordinating a donation effort for the family and asks that the community drop off money, gift cards, food, clothing, and more, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Our hearts break for (Kristina),” Fortney said Wednesday. “We’re hoping people will give money because now they don’t have a home and (they now) have medical bills and then the funeral arrangements; it’s just a lot to take in.”
The Arcadia community is holding a car wash fundraiser today, beginning at 9 a.m., at AutoZone, 1006 E. Oak St. The fundraiser is being hosted by the nonprofit Helping Hands.
Also, a Family Fun Day and barbecue is planned for March 27 at the Orange Grove Opry, 3922 County Road 661-A, Arcadia.
A DeSoto County spokesperson said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
