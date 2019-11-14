American flag
State Representatives

State Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte)

Port Charlotte Office: 941- 613-0914

Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5075

State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)

North Port Office: 941-429-4560

Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5074

State Rep. Melony Bell (R-Bartow)

Fort Meade Office: 863- 285-1101

Tallahassee Office: 850- 717-5056

State Senators

State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)

Sarasota Office: 941- 378-6309

Tallahassee Office: 850- 487-5023

State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)

Bartow Office: 863-534-0073

Punta Gorda Office: 941- 575-5717

Tallahassee Office: 850-487-5026

State Officials

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

Tallahassee Office: 850- 488-7146

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (R)

Tallahassee Office: 850- 488-7146

Attorney General Ashley Moody (R)

Tallahassee Office: 850- 414-3300

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R)

Tallahassee Office: 850- 413-2850

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D)

Tallahassee Office: 850- 488-3022

U.S. Representatives

Rep. Greg Steube (R)

Punta Gorda Office: 941- 499-3214

Venice Office: 941- 499-3214

D.C. Office: 202-225-5792

U.S. Senators

Sen. Marco Rubio (R)

Fort Myers Office: 866- 630-7106

Tampa Office: 813- 853-1099

D.C. Office: 202-224-3041

Sen. Rick Scott (R)

Tampa Office: 813- 225-7040

Naples Office: 239- 231-7890

D.C. Office: 202-224-5274

