American flag
SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

State Representatives

State Rep. Mike Grant (R-Port Charlotte)

  • Port Charlotte Office: (941) 613-0914
  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 717-5075

State Rep. James Buchanan (R-Sarasota)

  • North Port Office: 941-429-4560
  • Tallahassee Office: 850-717-5074

State Rep. Melony Bell (R-Bartow)

  • Fort Meade Office: (863) 285-1101
  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 717-5056

State Senators

State Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Sarasota)

  • Sarasota Office: (941) 378-6309
  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5023

State Sen. Ben Albritton (R-Bartow)

  • Bartow Office: (863) 534-0073
  • Punta Gorda Office: (941) 575-5717
  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 487-5026

State Officials

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-7146

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (R)

  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-7146

Attorney General Ashley Moody (R)

  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 414-3300

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R)

  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 413-2850

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D)

  • Tallahassee Office: (850) 488-3022

U.S. Representatives

Rep. Greg Steube (R)

  • Punta Gorda Office: (941) 499-3214
  • Venice Office: (941) 499-3214
  • D.C. Office: (202) 225-5792

U.S. Senators

Sen. Marco Rubio (R)

  • Fort Myers Office: (866) 630-7106
  • Tampa Office: (813) 853-1099
  • D.C. Office: (202) 224-3041

Sen. Rick Scott (R)

  • Tampa Office: (813) 225-7040
  • Naples Office: (239) 231-7890
  • D.C. Office: (202) 224-5274

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments