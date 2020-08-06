Punta Gorda resident Judy Minier wants the citizens of Charlotte County to know Paul Stamoulis isn't doing all he can to preserve election records.
“We just want to try and put pressure on him and remind him we’re going to remember this in the future,” Minier said. “We want everyone to know that he really did not protect democracy.”
Stamoulis, the county supervisor of elections, would like residents to know his office's work in this area is impeccable and beyond reproach.
“Florida has the gold standard of paper ballots, which are then preserved for inspection if necessary,” Stamoulis said in an email exchange with The Sun.
Like many federal and state laws regarding the issues surrounding ballot preservation, there is enough gray area for both to be right.
Florida's paper ballots infamously became an issue during the 2000 general election, leading to many safeguards going forward. Today, every voting machine in the state has the ability to capture a digital image of a voter's paper ballot. That image can be saved and used as a backup record of the paper ballot. If any issue or irregularity arises, or if paper ballots are lost or damaged, an electronic copy could be a useful redundancy. Having such images on file would also make them more easily accessible to anyone who wanted to review their own ballot after an election.
Federal and state laws do not expressly mandate the saving of ballot images. Those who argue against saving images note the added cost of secure USB storage drives (which can cost up to $150 per machine), various chain-of-custody issues and the potential threats of data corruption or hacking.
At present, 31 Florida counties representing 2.56 million voters save the images. Another 36 counties representing 11.16 million voters have no plans to save the images. Among the counties that do not save images are the state's eight most-populous.
Locally, Sarasota and DeSoto counties plan to save all images. Stamoulis said Charlotte County will save images of ballots with write-in candidates.
Last month, the state Democratic Party, various Democratic lawmakers and a consortium of civic groups filed a lawsuit in Leon County circuit court against state officials with the aim of forcing all counties to save the electronic image of paper ballots.
Stamoulis said the lawsuit, if successful, would create waste as well as an unnecessary record-keeping burden.
“Why would we voluntarily and unnecessarily create millions of public records statewide which then have to be stored and maintained?” he said.
More important, Stamoulis said groups arguing for saving ballot images are essentially creating conditions for an election's outcome to be questioned.
“How long before someone then challenges whether the images themselves are true or have been tampered with, throwing elections' closure into chaos?” he said. “The image issue is an attempt to create another layer of doubt about the integrity of Florida's elections and undermining their finality.”
Minier, who is a co-leader of Indivisible SW Florida, a non-partisan group with a progressive agenda, countered Stamoulis' claims. The security concerns, she said, defy common sense.
“If supervisors of elections use the excuse that memory chips get screwed up all the time, then maybe you shouldn't be using machines to count your ballots,” she said. “It is for this reason that we recommend a check-and-balance system of doing the accuracy tests, saving paper ballots and saving ballot images. I don't know what the maintenance is, but paper ballots seem like they're a lot more difficult to maintain.”
Saving images also aids people who desire to look up their own ballots. In the absence of digital images, such requests can be cumbersome and time-consuming. Several states that save images have made their databases accessible to people who want to look up their own ballots, reducing the matter to a simple, informed and secure search.
Title 52 of the U.S. Code, Chapter 207 requires a supervisor of elections to preserve “all records and papers which come into his possession” for a period of 22 months. While that seemingly includes digital ballot images, there is room for interpretation. If a supervisor makes the decision before an election to not save the images to a storage device, then the files are not a matter of record and thus not available to be preserved.
“Florida law requires us to save the original ballots in our secure warehouse for 22 months and we comply with the law,” Stamoulis said. “Legal counsel has advised that no law requires us to save images of those original ballots.”
Minier accused Stamoulis of playing politically motivated semantics.
“These (supervisors of elections) are politicians who can pick and choose what they want to do,” Minier said. “From the standpoint in (Stamoulis's) mind, if he doesn't save it, he doesn't have to think about it or worry about it.”
In 2018, a similar lawsuit was filed in federal court, but was dismissed. Minier conceded the current lawsuit's odds of success are just as long. That said, making the public aware of the issue is what matters most.
“In some ways, we're kind of viewing this as arguing with the umpire. You're probably not going to win, but we need to draw the public's attention to this situation,” Minier said. “I don’t see that we're going to change Paul's mind, but we will get some light to shine on this and try to educate people.”
