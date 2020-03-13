As people are advised to avoid crowds due to the spread of Coronavirus, elections are still bringing people to the polls.
But our local election officials are taking precautions to ensure voters stay healthy while performing their civic duty.
Here’s what’s happening:
Charlotte County
Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections Paul Stamoulis has noticed an increase in voters utilizing the vote-by-mail option, mail-in ballots making up more than 70% of votes in the county as of Friday afternoon.
So far, the county has a 14% turnout with 20,383 total ballots cast.
Despite facing the “same shortages as the general public,” Stamoulis said, each poll worker is supplied with a pair of gloves and each location will have hand sanitizer and a container of Lysol Wipes.
Poll workers are also allowed to bring their own sanitizer, gloves and wipes if they feel the need.
“We hope this will give you the reassurance you may need that we are doing our best to protect your health (within our limits) and ask that you, as an individual, be diligent in using the sanitizer and cleaning your hands throughout the day as this is your best defense,” the office told poll workers in an email Thursday morning.
The office has trained additional poll workers who are standing by as alternates, Stamoulis said.
“Voters are encouraged to practice all the recommended virus protection procedures including washing their hands, covering their face when sneezing and their own personal use of sanitizing solutions,” Stamoulis said Thursday. “This is for their own safety, as well as the health of our poll workers.”
“(Our office) is ready, willing and able to deal with any issues that may arise as a result of this pandemic,” Stamoulis added.
Sarasota County
Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, said he’s handling concerns about the coronavirus during early voting according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We have hand sanitizer available for voters and election workers, and we are sanitizing surfaces and equipment,” he wrote in an email to the Sun. “ I would encourage voters to consider voting early by Saturday at 4:30 p.m.”
In addition, all three elections offices (North Port, Venice, R.L. Anderson Administration Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice and Sarasota, 8201 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota) will remain open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. on today and Sunday for voters to pick up vote-by-mail ballots.
Voters may return vote-by-mail ballots at any elections office and at any early voting site during early voting hours of operation.
Turner said the public should follow CDC recommendations regarding hand hygiene and practice social distancing while waiting to vote.
“We are asking the public to be patient with our staff and office as we go through this period of time with our voters,” he wrote. “We are doing our very best to serve the voters with the resources available to us.”
On Friday, poll workers were spotted cleaning the door handle every few minutes at the North Port early voting site, 13640 Tamiami Trail, in Biscayne Plaza.
Turner said he still needs poll workers to fill vacancies for election day. To sign up to work at a polling site in Sarasota County, call 941-861-860.
Turner has also noticed a steady turnout during early voting, despite fears of the virus, but no lines at the locations.
As of Thursday, Sarasota County has seen a 22.37% turnout with 53,849 ballots cast. Almost 80% of these votes were submitted by mail.
On Tuesday, voters need to choose a time to go the polls that works for them, Turner said, adding the locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
