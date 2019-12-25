Do you have an “ugly” holiday sweater hanging in your closet?
How about a photo of you wearing it? We want to see your photos!
Share them in this story below.
Vote for the best ugly sweater, and the one with the most votes wins a fruitcake courtesy of Sun Newspapers.
The winning photo will also be printed in an upcoming edition of the Sun!
