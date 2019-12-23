The 2019 Sun Ugly Sweater contest

Harbor Style Magazine art director Scott Spear in his “ugly” holiday sweater at the Sun’s Harborview Road office.

 PHOTO BY ANDREA PRAEGITZER

Do you have an “ugly” holiday sweater hanging in your closet?

How about a photo of you wearing it? We want to see your photos!

Share them in this story below.

Vote for the best ugly sweater, and the one with the most votes wins a fruitcake courtesy of Sun Newspapers.

The winning photo will also be printed in an upcoming edition of the Sun!

0
0
0
0
0

