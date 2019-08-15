By LIZ HARDAWAY

Staff Writer

Woodstock was an iconic moment in history.

Fifty years ago, the music festival was held on a 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, N.Y.

It was advertised as three days of peace, love and music in a time of war. Famous faces such as Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, the Who and 29 other acts were slated to perform.

Over half a million people showed up, traveling across the country to be a part of a cultural turning point.

Some local residents even got to attend. These are their stories: