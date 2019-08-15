Ray Liberatore was just 16 when he attended Woodstock.
After hitchhiking across the country all summer, he was working in an amusement park in Rochester, N.Y.
There were three guys Liberatore barely knew who invited him into their two-seated 1959 MGTD.
“I had a reputation for busting into places,” Liberatore said, making sure to pack his bolt cutters.
The group left Thursday morning and stopped at a little shop nearby where Liberatore bought two bags of powdered donuts and offered state troopers a joint, he said.
The next day, the group went up to the six-foot chain-link fence, hoping to break a part of it to sneak in. But hundreds of people were already there, pushing the flimsy fence over.
Music started in the late afternoon, Liberatore said, with the crowd getting restless. Liberatore had lost his hash pipe somewhere in the crowd and bought a hit of mescaline, a psychedelic drug, for the show.
“Everybody was tripping,” Liberatore said, partaking in psychedelics for the first time in his life that day. “I was whacked.”
That day Liberatore got separated from two of his friends and was left with another one of his friends, who became paranoid from the drugs. Liberatore took the friend to a “bummer tent,” where attendees also having bad trips could calm down, he said.
Here, there was a man who wouldn’t stop talking. “Everyone there was in a bad mental state,” Liberatore said, and this guy didn’t help. Liberatore offered to knock him out, to which attendees refused any sort of violence. He said he later found out this was Abbie Hoffman, a political and social activist of the era.
In the morning, Liberatore said he awoke to a “cute hippie chick” holding his hand, asking him if he felt better. Once he told her he wasn’t the one having a bad trip, he was kicked out of the tent with a cup of granola and an orange.
Eventually Liberatore was by himself for the rest of the concert, and he said he found more LSD and marijuana. He estimates he slept up to 10 hours that whole weekend.
At one point, he ended up 100 yards away from the stage. By Monday morning, he wandered near the fence, where he was one of 80,000 people in the crowd who witnessed Jimi Hendrix’s iconic performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” on his 1968 Fender Stratocaster.
After Hendrix closed the concert, Liberatore scavenged for pot, food, money; anything he could find in mud-crusted sleeping bags and tents that would be valuable to help him get home. He found squished Twinkies and walked miles to a bus stop that took him home to Rochester.
After Woodstock, hippies were legitimized, Liberatore said.
“When you gather a million people together, people will notice,” he said. “I would like to see half a million kids raise hell in Washington D.C.”
And though he protested the Vietnam War, Liberatore later joined the military. Being number 169 in the draft, his odds of getting drafted were against him, so he enlisted in the Navy and served for four years.
