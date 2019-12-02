PORT CHARLOTTE — Are you looking for a part-time job that affects the community?
You could get that chance soon with the U.S. Census, and help with the historic count of our population that began in 1790.
A U.S. Census Bureau representative will be giving a presentation on the 2020 Census today at 3 p.m., in Room B106 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The meeting is open to the public, and no reservations are required.
Michelle K. Malsbury, a partner specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta Regional Census Center, will be discussing the 2020 Census timetable and job opportunities for local residents.
She'll also talk about how the Census impacts federal funding, transportation decisions, policy choices and business investment.
Census officials are looking for help distributing educational materials and for venues for outreach events.
According to a news release from Charlotte County, they're also looking for help conveying the importance of participating to members of businesses and organizations.
For more information about today's meeting contact Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-743-1462.
And for more details about the 2020 Census, including job opportunities, visit 2020Census.gov.
Some interesting Census facts...
330 — million-plus people are anticipated to be counted.
140 — million households are anticipated to be counted.
9 — months workers have to complete the Census count. This includes counting the homeless, people in nursing homes and displaced residents.
$675 — billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities for hospitals, schools, roads, public works projects and other programs are based on Census data. States will redraw district lines according to the new Census numbers.
50 — states are hiring Census workers who must be able to speak, read, and write in English.
$12.5 — billion is what it will cost the government to do the Census.
12 — languages in which the Census will be printed. There also will be 59 support guides and glossaries to help speakers of non-English languages. The questionnaire is available in Braille as well.
4/1/2020 — on this day, households will receive an invitation to participate in the census. You can respond in three ways: online, by phone, or by mail.
1-855-JOB-2020 — call and select option 3, to learn more about Census worker jobs. Candidates must complete an online job application at bit.ly/2xhJnHG
