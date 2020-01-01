PUNTA GORDA — Some people toast to a New Year, while others watch the ball drop in New York City.
But Tuesday night, over 300 residents participated in their own tradition: Blowing the last sun down.
For the past nine years, Punta Gorda has had this New Year's Eve Conch Blow in Gilchrist Park. From what started as a couple dozen conch blowers ballooned into a full-blown party.
With noisemakers, party hats, bongos, clappers, and, of course, conchs in hand, residents lined the beach and made all the noise they could as the sun set into the new year.
And though not everyone has a conch, they still manage to make noise. Janet Mullen, Delores Boka and other musicians gathered to create a makeshift drum circle for the new year.
"We love celebrating the new year," said Punta Gorda resident Ron Kruse after he blew his conch.
By saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to the area during the next year, according to the City of Punta Gorda.
"I hope the world will hear the sound of the conch," Punta Gorda resident Jay Goldberg said. Though this was his first year at the annual conch blow, he'd been using his conch since he found it diving underwater in Key West in the 1970s.
Snowbird Dan Rankin, who is from Ohio, had been coming to the event for the past six years.
"It's early," he said. "And we can still watch Jeopardy."
