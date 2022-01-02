PUNTA GORDA — On a recent Friday, the St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart campus on Airport Road was bustling with activity.
In the main building, the waiting room was filled with clients, awaiting their turn to talk with an interviewer in one of six offices.
Charlotte Boland, past president of St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart conference, took The Daily Sun on a tour of two buildings on the campus and told how the local charity helps others.
Building one, which holds the administrative offices, is where clients are interviewed to determine their needs.
The office and food pantry are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. St. Vincent de Paul works with FPL, TECO and Charlotte County Utilities, and every month sends a large check to each company to pay amounts pledged for clients' bills.
Peering in the six rooms, all had clients and interviews underway.
Building one's interior is painted in a blue hue called "rain," said Boland. Sound-reducing panels were painted, creating both utility and an artistic touch, plus a sense of serenity.
"We never closed during the pandemic," Boland said. However, the pandemic did affect some operations, such as the inaugural launch of building two, which was two weeks away when the state shut down everything due to COVID-19.
Also, the annual fashion show held in March, which is the major fundraiser for St. Vincent de Paul, was suspended. It will once again be held at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center on March 10, but "it won't have the 700 in attendance it had pre-pandemic — more like 400 to 450," Boland said.
Although the office is only open three days a week, work goes on throughout the week.
"Some volunteers work from home, and some work the rummage sale held the first Saturday of every February, April, June, August, October and December," she said.
Passing a wall with plaques painted by local artist and muralist Fran Petrow, Boland pointed out the sayings on each. "These are the values of Vincentians — spirituality, friendship and service."
The all-volunteer St. Vincent de Paul conferences are in the business of helping others, considering their communities "a community of friends," she said.
The conferences are not part of the church, but they are often located at or near the local Catholic church.
No one is turned away; whatever the need, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers will make sure families and individuals have what they need for a better quality of life, and even survival.
The needs are great and varied, and every one of the several hundred workers are volunteers; no one gets paid.
"We have a lot of retirees who have skill sets from somewhere else," Boland said, adding that they bring expertise and organization to the local St. Vincent de Paul, which is the largest in the U.S.
She said volunteers are always needed to fill an array of tasks and duties.
One man is an expert in antiques, while another is an electronics wizard of sorts who fixes donated computers and other electronics.
Numerous clients need help paying a utility bill. Others need housewares. Homeless people often need blankets, and one local woman makes mats made of plastic grocery bags for people to sleep on, Boland said, holding up one of the woman's creations.
While many, if not all, need food, others need bicycles for transportation.
Adjoining the office area is the large food pantry with refrigerators and freezers lining walls, plus shelves of dry good foods.
When the client arrives, they give their family information: number of people in the household, ages, and food preference. Then, a ticket is made up and volunteers gather the food. Bags are placed in shopping carts and rolled out to the client's vehicle.
Pat Burban and Pat Ross were two of the volunteers working, putting food bags together for clients who waited outside in the parking lot.
The original food pantry, located on the campus of the Sacred Heart Church, was destroyed during Hurricane Charley, Boland said.
"We moved here in 2006," she said. "We get no government federal assistance, but we do apply for grants for emergency food and shelter, and CARES funding has provided help."
"Food comes from Harry Chapin and private donations, and all of the bread comes from the local Publix," Boland said. "Burnt Store Isles, Burnt Store Meadows, and Punta Gorda Isles also donate."
The Harry Chapin food truck visits Sacred Heart Church every other Thursday, beginning with the second week of each month.
Gary Moerke, president of the Diocese of St. Vincent de Paul for the district, said the client list "is pretty stable right now." But yet, hundreds of families each month are being served.
Boland said the artist Petrow will be painting a mural on the side of building two. On the way to it, Victor Mauro was repairing a bicycle. He maintains the bicycles and often repairs them.
"We have five bikes to give out right now," he said.
Building two's construction began in 2019 and was open for services in 2020. But the pandemic's shutdown came two weeks before the building's official, ceremonial launch, which never occurred, Boland said.
Dozens of workers were sorting through donated clothing, shoes, housewares, toys, small appliances, and one woman, Sue Johnston, was tagging furniture.
Once sorted, items are placed on labeled shelves and put into labeled bins. Eventually they will be given away to those in need and who request certain items.
There were brand-new mattresses lined up on a top shelf.
"We spend $25,000 a year to buy new beds," said Boland. "They are available to children under 18, seniors over 65, and those with documented disabilities." But everything else is donated, she said.
Donations needed
Pat Grayber, Martha Higgins, Glen McAlpine and Glen Bennett, who work in houseswares, said they always need toasters, pots and pans, and silverware; in the men's clothing department, clothing in size small, underwear and work boots are needed.
"We always need blankets," Boland added.
There is also a prison ministry, run by local artist Patti Presseller, and upon getting out of prison, each will get a box containing essentials.
"They come with just the clothing they are wearing," Boland said.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry's mobile shower trailer also comes to the St. Vincent de Paul campus, for those who can't travel to Murdock.
Whatever the need, St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference in Punta Gorda can fill it.
