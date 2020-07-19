The drive-thru backpack giveaway hosted by Charlotte County Community Services attracted a crowd on Saturday morning.
However, if you didn’t arrive early, you probably left disappointed.
“The line to get backpacks was all the way out to Loveland (Boulevard) before 9 a.m. and they were gone in less than 45 minutes,” said Ashley Turner, a marketing and social media specialist for Charlotte County Community Services said. “It was great to be able to help the community and get kids ready to go back to school.”
Volunteers at Harold Avenue Regional Park gave away 500 backpacks to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade.
Two lanes were available for families to drive by and remain in their vehicles to receive a backpack filled with school supplies as well as a new book.
“Charlotte County Libraries donated the books and we received some very generous donations from local sponsors,” said Harold Park Recreation Supervisor Jill Boyd.
The annual giveaway is usually a much bigger event, with vendors and activities like face painting, games and food. But due to the pandemic, that could not happen this year.
“We hope next year we can make it bigger and better,” Boyd said. “We’re just happy to help as many families as we can right now.”
Another drive-thru backpack giveaway is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 1 at Sky Academy, 871 S. River Road in Englewood.
For more information, call 941-475-1234 or Living Hope Church at 941-460-8506.
