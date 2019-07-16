By LIZ HARDAWAY
As Category 1 Hurricane Barry made landfall Saturday afternoon, gas retailers braced themselves for a possible blow to their supply.
Luckily, there wasn’t significant damage to Gulf Coast fuel infrastructure, with just a few blips in production, according to Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
These blips, and a rising stock market, though, are anticipated to translate to a 5 to 10 cent increase at the pump this week.
Despite this, the Punta Gorda metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Charlotte County, still has the third cheapest gas in the state with an average of $2.651 per gallon. The area is right behind Pensacola ($2.637) and Jacksonville ($2.643).
What do our local prices look like?
As of Tuesday, the average local gas station prices per gallon were:
Arcadia: $2.688 (up 2.9 cents since last week)
Englewood: $2.677 (up 9.8 cents since last week)
North Port: $2.689 (up 9.9 cents since last week)
Port Charlotte: $2.686 (up 8.5 cents since last week)
Punta Gorda: $2.702 (up 6.8 cents since last week)
Venice: $2.684 (up 7.7 cents since last week)
This is according to AAA Fuel Price Finder data recorded Tuesday and July 9.
What happened?
After the July 4 hike, statewide gas prices slowly decreased from $2.678 per gallon to $2.625 Monday.
Retail prices followed the stock market, though, and jumped up to $2.676 per gallon Tuesday. This was due to hikes in the stock market last week and crude oil and gasoline futures rising due to concerns of supply interruption from Hurricane Barry.
“There doesn’t appear to be any significant damage to the fuel infrastructure in the Gulf Coast,” said Jenkins, a spokesperson for the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Only one refinery shut down on a precautionary basis from the storm, while others continued to run, Jenkins stated.
However, nearly 73% of total Gulf of Mexico production temporarily stopped, according to the Federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
What should we expect?
Due to rising gasoline futures and the stock market, retail gas prices should climb around 5 to 10 cents at the pump.
“That’s where retail prices appear to be going,” Jenkins said. “Gas prices will remain tied to fluctuations in the futures market, which are currently holding relatively steady.”
Jenkins predicts a state average of around $2.70 for now. The state average Tuesday was $2.676 per gallon, according to AAA data.
