“All of a sudden, it came out of the blue.”
That’s Todd Matthew’s recollection of Friday, August 13, 2004, when Hurricane Charley, a category four storm bearing winds up to 160 miles per hour, abruptly changed course toward Punta Gorda.
Matthews was a DJ and on-air personality for Clear Channel in Punta Gorda at the time (it’s now iHeart Radio in Port Charlotte). He had finished his morning gig, where much of his conversation was about Charley potentially becoming a monster storm and heading toward Tampa.
He had begun his afternoon session for the company’s five stations when Charley turned sharply, barreling quickly inland with a bullseye on Punta Gorda. The stations’ broadcast facilities on Deltona Drive in Punta Gorda were in the middle of the target.
The company had less than an hour to take action, so a plan was hatched quickly.
General Manager Mike Moody and News Director Bob Alexander, with a generator and portable transmitter, headed to the city’s Emergency Operations Center, then located at the Punta Gorda Airport.
Broadcasting critical information
They established a “point-to-point communications system” between the EOC and the Clear Channel stations, “where it was simply a matter of me pushing a few buttons to put the feed from the EOC on all five stations," Matthews said."It was wall-to-wall coverage.”
The stations continued to broadcast storm information from the EOC and the city’s emergency manager at the time, Wayne Salade, for about five hours before Charley finally took them off the air.
That was when it was time for Matthews to “batten down the hatches” at the stations’ facilities and evacuate. He spent the next several hours “hunkered down” in an interior bathroom of his Port Charlotte home.
“It was so intense,” he recalled. “It was more than sounding like a freight train. It was a higher, howling pitch.”
At one point, Matthews said it sounded like his roof was coming apart. It turned out his neighbor’s pool cage was disintegrating and slamming into his house.
Getting back on air
After Charley quickly passed through, it was time to get back to Punta Gorda to get the stations back on the air. The task was accomplished about four hours into the evening.
The information shared from the EOC and other authorities “wasn’t about recovery,” Matthews said. “It was about survival. Where to get water, food, emergency help.”
For the next few days, the stations became a community information center.
Making connections
With their phone lines restored, they received a call from a listener asking them to tell her parents, who listened to the station, but didn’t have a phone, that she was OK.
It led to similar calls, particularly from cell phone users, since many telephone lines were still down.
“We became not only a source of community information,” Matthews said. “We became a message service as well.”
Matthews stresses that in emergencies such as Charley, and more recently, Irma, when even today’s modern communication technologies can go down, so portable radios “are of utmost importance.”
These days Matthews not only plays music but is a game show host who offers listeners games, prizes, opinions, and problem-solving discussions on KIX Country 92.9 and Seaview 104.9.
“We’re heavy on music and games,” he said with a smile.
