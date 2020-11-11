SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Charlotte County workers remove a downed tree on Beach Road in Englewood. The tree had fallen on the road Wednesday morning as then-Hurricane Eta passed by in the Gulf of Mexico.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER A truck nagivates a large puddle on Englewood's West Dearborn Street. Tropical rain bands swept through the area as Hurricane Eta passed north through the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Crashing waves from Hurricane Eta made for some good body surfing around noon Wednesday at Englewood Beach.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Charlotte County Public Works employees work to remove a downed tree near the Sandpiper Key apartment complex on Beach Road in Englewood.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER The usually calm waters of Lemon Bay were whipped up into whitecaps as Hurricane Eta passed by in the Gulf of Mexico on Wedneday.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Two unidentified men take photos of the waves at Englewood Beach on Tuesday as bands from Hurricane Eta blasted the area with gusting winds and rain.
