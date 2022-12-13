Debris

Debris collected in Charlotte County is taken to three sites, including at the Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.

MURDOCK — As Charlotte County hit a milestone of 3 million cubic yards of storm debris collected as of Tuesday, officials learned the county has so far spent $100 million to clean up waste left behind by Hurricane Ian.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering 90% of the cost, but Charlotte County is going to push for 100%, officials said at Tuesday's commission meeting, where the board received a comprehensive update about the storm's lingering effects.


