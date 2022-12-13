MURDOCK — As Charlotte County hit a milestone of 3 million cubic yards of storm debris collected as of Tuesday, officials learned the county has so far spent $100 million to clean up waste left behind by Hurricane Ian.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is covering 90% of the cost, but Charlotte County is going to push for 100%, officials said at Tuesday's commission meeting, where the board received a comprehensive update about the storm's lingering effects.
AshBritt, the debris-removal company hired by Charlotte County, arrived the day after the storm and has worked ever since, collecting more than 65,561 loads with 3,139,627 cubic yards of debris.
The county estimates it will collect up to 4.1 million cubic yards total by March 2023, Public Works Director John Elias said.
Elias said the highest amount of debris removed in a day was 77,000 cubic yards.
"At some point, we may get to 100,000 per day," he said.
Commissioners said they've received complaints about debris removal. However, Commissioner Joseph Tiseo checked the debris removal dashboards from Sarasota to Fort Myers and learned Charlotte County is not last in debris removal.
"People are frustrated," Tiseo said. "Could things be better? Probably. We did things better than (Hurricane) Charley (in 2004). We are certainly not at the bottom of the barrel when you look at the scope and scale of how Hurricane Ian impacted the county. We had eight hours of sustained winds in Charlotte County."
Tiseo said Port Charlotte can't be compared to Punta Gorda because of the density. He said Punta Gorda is almost fully developed and is nearly done with its debris removal.
"Every community was impacted differently based on density," he said,
Tiseo said he couldn't have dreamed the final debris curbside date would be Dec. 31.
Elias said there are more than 265 debris removal trucks on Charlotte County roads.
In addition to clearing off streets, the county is working with the Florida Department of Transportation on syncing traffic signals, Elias said.
"There's still a tremendous amount of signs that need to be restored countywide," he said.
Elias said there's also significant work to be done identifying and removing debris from canals. However, the contractor is not renewing its contract with the county.
So far, about 138 cubic yards of debris has been removed from canals.
