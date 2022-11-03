Lynne Matthews

Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, right, gives gift cards to city of Punta Gorda dispatchers Teressa Vargo, Heather Shaughnessy and Josh Watkins after Hurricane Ian. The cards were donated by Hurricane Katrina survivors in Mississippi.

PUNTA GORDA — After Long Beach, Mississippi Mayor George Bass learned Punta Gorda was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, he worked to repay the city for helping his town after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. 

Bass and the city's board of aldermen posted on city's social media the needs of Punta Gorda residents and asked for donations. 


