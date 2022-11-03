Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews, right, gives gift cards to city of Punta Gorda dispatchers Teressa Vargo, Heather Shaughnessy and Josh Watkins after Hurricane Ian. The cards were donated by Hurricane Katrina survivors in Mississippi.
PUNTA GORDA — After Long Beach, Mississippi Mayor George Bass learned Punta Gorda was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, he worked to repay the city for helping his town after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Bass and the city's board of aldermen posted on city's social media the needs of Punta Gorda residents and asked for donations.
The post read, "As we are hearing of the landfall of Hurricane Ian in Florida, our thoughts immediately return to the devastation to our city as a result of Hurricane Katrina. The City of Punta Gorda suffered a direct hit by Ian. Punta Gorda immediately came to our aid after Katrina. Within days, Punta Gorda sent volunteers, computers, printers, supplies, absolutely anything we needed to the city of Long Beach to resume City Hall operations in one room of Central Fire Station.
"The governor of Florida has requested monetary donations and volunteers come to the aid of Florida. We are asking our citizens to open their hearts and consider gift cards for the City of Punta Gorda. They may be dropped off at any fire station in the city or the Police Department. We will be sending volunteers in the coming days. We thank you in advance for any donation you may make."
Residents donated several gift cards. Last month, Bass went to the annex in Punta Gorda asking to speak to the mayor to deliver the gift cards.
Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Matthews happened to be there following Hurricane Ian. Bass was accompanied by a firefighter and one council member. They gave Matthews a bag with many Walmart gift cards. They visited for about an hour, talking about their city employees, and shared hurricane recovery stories before the trio headed to Fort Myers to visit other hard-hit areas.
"George was here on a goodwill trip and to offer some reciprocity to those who went to his city after Katrina," Matthews said. "He said here's a little something from the residents of Long Beach who bought and donated the gift cards to acknowledge the hard work and dedication to them when they were in their time of need. I thanked him for spending hours driving and for the gifts. It makes all of us proud."
Bass told Matthews he was the Long Beach fire chief when Hurricane Katrina hit Mississippi in 2005. Punta Gorda city personnel, TEAM Punta Gorda, Charlotte County Young Professionals and others loaded up and went to Mississippi after the hurricane.
Following the visit, Matthews spent two weeks giving the $25 Walmart gift cards to city employees. She went to the fire and police stations, Public Works, utilities, technology departments and other places in the city while they were restoring services. She gave the gift cards and told them they came from Hurricane Katrina survivors.
She said it brought a sense of normalcy after the horrific hurricane created so much damage here.
"It was super nice that I could share his gratitude with our employees," she said. "I finished up with the dispatchers. They slept on cots in the Public Safety building after the hurricane. There are 11 of them who handed hundreds of calls. It was nice to thank the dispatchers in person."
Matthews said she saw retired fire chief Ray Briggs shortly after meeting Bass. Briggs said he remembered Bass' name when he was in Mississippi to help hurricane survivors.
"Ray said he remembered George Bass and hoped he comes back to visit us again under happier circumstances," she said.
