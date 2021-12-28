BABCOCK RANCH — Green Life Farms’ hydroponic farm yields enough lettuce and herbs to supply Publix, as well as other markets, restaurants, retail partners and, soon, a national meal kit company.
Although located on relatively little land for a farm, its secret, is using Nutrient Film Technique, according to Sarah Boone, marketing director for Green Life Farms.
The farm is on State Road 31 at Babcock Ranch. Formerly called Finn Farms, it was sold to its current owners in the summer, Boone said.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, much less land is needed to produce the same yield of hydroponic crops as those grown in the soil.
That is why Green Life Farms is able to supply its leafy greens and herbs to so many.
Boone said Green Life Farms products — butterhead lettuce, basil, chives, cilantro, dill, mint, parsley, oregano, rosemary, sage, tarragon and thyme — are grown from non-GMO seeds.
Currently, the company is in the process of growing its meal kit delivery partnership with a major U.S. home meal kit delivery service, she said.
In addition to supplying baby leafy greens, the farm will also provide individual herbs and custom herb blends to the meal kit company under a long-term contract, she added.
Because the deal is still being negotiated, Boone said she could not reveal the name of the meal kit firm.
But in the meantime, Green Life Farms’ lettuce can be found at Publix and other markets in Southwest Florida.
Hydroponic versus soil grown crops
Boone said the difference between hydroponically grown produce and organically farmed produce is great.
“First and foremost, flavor is outstanding in lettuce and herbs grown hydroponically,” she said.
Boone said most of the produce sold on the U.S. East Coast, is grown on the West Coast.
“It is harvested a week earlier then trucked across the nation. The crispness and flavor is lost in the trip across the country,” she said.
Also, there are safety concerns with produce grown in the ground, whether organic or non-organic, Boone pointed out.
“There is environmental runoff in field-grown produce,” she said. This could be a concern as in the past produce such as spinach, for instance, was found to be contaminated with e-Coli and subsequently removed from supermarket shelves.
But produce “grown indoors, in a controlled environment, is clean,” Boone said.
The quality of the water and the air itself can be monitored to assure there won’t be contamination, she added.
According to an article posted on the NCBI website, conventional agricultural practices — crops grown in soil — “can cause a wide range of negative impacts on the environment.”
Echoing much of what Boone said, the NCBI states that soil-grown crops are not good for the environment. Nutrients, pesticides and herbicides are added (unless the crops are organically grown), and there is a high and inefficient use of water.
Also, hydroponic systems produce higher yields and can be designed to support continuous production throughout the year.
ABOUT THE FARM
Green Life Farms is part of New Hampshire-based CS Solutions, which is owned by “a group of individual investors who are committed to renewable energy and sustainability projects,” Boone said.
The project was attractive to them because “Green Life Farms uses 90% less water and is renewably powered.”
Green Life Farms has another operating farm in Lake Worth, and there is one under construction in Lake City.
Eventually, Green Life Farms plans to expand to 13 planned locations across the U.S. Southeast, Boone said.
